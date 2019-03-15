Horoscopes for Friday, March 15, 2019

Aries
With the nurturing Moon in your fourth house of home and family, you can enjoy warm feelings under your own roof. Even relationships that are normally tense will be smoothed over by this energy; take advantage of this potential truce. Take pride and pleasure in your home, whether you live in a one-room apartment or a palatial mansion. Home is what you make of it.
Lucky Number307
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
The Moon blends well with the other planetary energies, giving you the strength you need on this busy day. It seems the phone won't stop ringing and that you are required to be here, there, and everywhere all at the same time. Recruit neighbors, friends, and siblings to help you get everything done. Why do everything yourself when you can delegate?
Lucky Number698
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Gemini
The urge to spend money may hit you over the next two days as the Moon glides through your second house of personal finances. Impulse buys are almost irresistible; you may have to avoid retail stores entirely. If you are tempted to shop on the Internet, try placing your credit cards in a glass of water in your freezer. You'll have to wait until they thaw before you buy anything, giving you a chance to reconsider!
Lucky Number538
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Cancer
The Moon sails through your first house of personality today, boosting your energy. The next two days will find you champing at the bit, determined to accomplish your goals. Don't allow your emotions to get in the way of good manners. Even if you are forced to deal with idiots, you must try to be diplomatic and calm. It will be all too easy to go ballistic because of delays and mix-ups.
Lucky Number673
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Leo
Find ways to soothe your soul and refresh your spirit as your lunar low cycle continues. It's time to recharge your spiritual batteries, so get out the candles and aroma therapy oils! Avoid watching upsetting newscasts. Create a ritual that will help soothe you when your energies are at a low ebb.
Lucky Number652
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Virgo
You will experience increased energy as the Moon activates your eleventh house of friends and associates. You'll be more in the mood for lunch with co-workers and friendly chitchat than you were yesterday. In fact, some of your colleagues have terrific ideas for the future. Consider a partnership with someone who has been by your side for years. Discuss your hopes and dreams.
Lucky Number313
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Libra
Many Librans will be working overtime at their responsibilities whether they are employed or not. It seem that everyone is depending on you and that some are taking you for granted. You can make a lot of progress in your career now, but make sure that other people are aware of your efforts. Stylish Librans are often shy about broadcasting their achievements, but it's time to call attention to all your hard work.
Lucky Number435
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Scorpio
You'll be more enthusiastic about trying new things as the Moon moves through your ninth house of travel, education, and adventure. This is a wonderful time to be open to meeting new people and going new places and your positive attitude will be contagious. However, some of you may be dealing with issues of fear and prejudice. Take a deep breath and vow to let go of fear of the unknown.
Lucky Number448
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Sagittarius
Your mood may grow increasingly intense as the Moon moves through your eighth house of sex, power and money today. You'll feel passionate about everything, which may come as a surprise to those who think of you as generally calm and analytical. If you're in a comfortable intimate relationship, now is the time to draw the curtains and make the ceiling shake.
Lucky Number736
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Capricorn
The Moon flies through your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, turning the spotlight on your most meaningful relationships .You may find that your partner needs your attention and if your attention is not forthcoming, he or she may get a bit testy. You can bring joy and lightheartedness to your partnership now by letting your creativity flow.
Lucky Number720
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Aquarius
You may find yourself in a subservient position today as the Moon activates your sixth house of service to others. As long as the work you are doing provides satisfaction for you, you shouldn't mind. If, however, you find yourself in a position of forced obligation with very little reward, the vengeful Scorpion may have a hard time concealing poisonous venom.
Lucky Number644
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
The Moon moves through romantic Cancer, your fifth house of pleasure, urging you to indulge in a bit of playtime. Your body actually needs a certain amount of recreation every day, and it seems you haven't been getting your quota. Spending time with your children or working on a creative project is also good medicine. If you are romantically involved, expect passion this evening!
