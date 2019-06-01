Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Saturday, June 1, 2019

Aries

March 21-April 19

Is someone trying to spend your money for you? They may be doing it with the best of intentions, but even so they may come up with ideas that are a lot more expensive or ambitious than you can manage. If you're at work you'll enjoy doing some brainstorming and showing off your razor-sharp intellect.

Lucky Number

471

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Big ideas? You've got stacks of them today and they keep on coming. The trick is not to restrict or limit them, but not to follow up on every one of them either. If you wait a short while, you may decide that some of your brainwaves aren't worth pursuing, but others will definitely look promising, and those will be the ones to concentrate on.

Lucky Number

181

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Gemini

May 21-June 21

The month gets off to a rather tense start, and you're feeling restless and agitated. The merest hint of a restriction or imposition will really irritate you, and may even make you rebel in ways that are completely over the top. Not that you care about such things right now, although you will in a few days' time when you feel calmer.

Lucky Number

992

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Someone is being contrary and hard to deal with today. They seem determined to do the opposite of whatever you want. This sort of unhelpful attitude will drive you batty if you let it get to you, so instead let it run off like water off a duck's back. You may also face frustration if you're trying to separate yourself from the influence of your family and they keep trying to lure you back into the fold.

Lucky Number

524

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo

Leo

July 23-August 22

You're full of ideas today, especially where your work is concerned. In fact there will be no shortage of them, but the trick is to sort out the good ones from the bad. So, remember it's quality rather than quantity that counts, especially if you want to share your thoughts with your boss or colleagues.

Lucky Number

474

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Don't get carried away by enthusiasm and end up committing to things that you can't really handle. Do you have the time? You'll kick yourself about it later on if you don't. You should also avoid talking about politics or religion, because you might say the wrong thing.

Lucky Number

686

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Libra

September 23-October 22

You're desperately trying to be a person in your own right, but it seems that a certain someone is very reluctant to let you do this. In fact, they may try to block your progress in some way, perhaps by harking back to the past you once shared, or overreacting to every indication of your growing individuality. It's frustrating, but try to rise above it.

Lucky Number

406

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

All social events go with a swing today. You're in exactly the right sort of mood to mix with people, even if they aren't your favourite choice of companion. If things have been slightly tense with a neighbor or close relative recently, this is a marvellous opportunity to pour oil on troubled waters, perhaps by apologizing if necessary or simply by charming them out of their grumpy attitude.

Lucky Number

467

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Someone is easily distracted today, making them unpredictable and a bit of a loose cannon. You have no way of knowing what they're going to do from one minute to the next, although embarrassing you seems to be high on the list of probabilities. Keep your cool because the more ruffled you are, the more you'll encourage this person to commit further outrages. Besides, is it really so awful?

Lucky Number

637

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

You need plenty of leeway today, otherwise you'll feel bored and hemmed in. Ideally, you should introduce lots of variety into your day before you reach the stage of wanting to climb the walls, because once that happens who knows what you'll do to make life more interesting. Have a row with your boss? Offend someone influential? You'll want to let off steam and you may not care how you do it. Not good news!

Lucky Number

549

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

June gets off to an unpredictable start in which you're left wondering what on earth is going on. There could be a bolt from the blue to contend with, or a secret might be unearthed, to everyone's consternation. Try to avoid talking about controversial topics such as religion and politics because they're almost guaranteed to wind other people up.

Lucky Number

363

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Pisces

February 19-March 20

The last thing you want today is to be with people who try to clip your wings or tie you down in any way. Right now you're a free spirit and no one can tell you what to do. Do yourself a favor and keep away from people who suffocate you emotionally, or who are boringly predictable. You've got no patience with them at the moment.

Lucky Number

916

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Pisces
