Horoscopes for Saturday, June 1, 2019

Aries Is someone trying to spend your money for you? They may be doing it with the best of intentions, but even so they may come up with ideas that are a lot more expensive or ambitious than you can manage. If you're at work you'll enjoy doing some brainstorming and showing off your razor-sharp intellect. Lucky Number 471 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Taurus Big ideas? You've got stacks of them today and they keep on coming. The trick is not to restrict or limit them, but not to follow up on every one of them either. If you wait a short while, you may decide that some of your brainwaves aren't worth pursuing, but others will definitely look promising, and those will be the ones to concentrate on. Lucky Number 181 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Gemini The month gets off to a rather tense start, and you're feeling restless and agitated. The merest hint of a restriction or imposition will really irritate you, and may even make you rebel in ways that are completely over the top. Not that you care about such things right now, although you will in a few days' time when you feel calmer. Lucky Number 992 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Cancer Someone is being contrary and hard to deal with today. They seem determined to do the opposite of whatever you want. This sort of unhelpful attitude will drive you batty if you let it get to you, so instead let it run off like water off a duck's back. You may also face frustration if you're trying to separate yourself from the influence of your family and they keep trying to lure you back into the fold. Lucky Number 524 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Leo You're full of ideas today, especially where your work is concerned. In fact there will be no shortage of them, but the trick is to sort out the good ones from the bad. So, remember it's quality rather than quantity that counts, especially if you want to share your thoughts with your boss or colleagues. Lucky Number 474 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Virgo Don't get carried away by enthusiasm and end up committing to things that you can't really handle. Do you have the time? You'll kick yourself about it later on if you don't. You should also avoid talking about politics or religion, because you might say the wrong thing. Lucky Number 686 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Libra You're desperately trying to be a person in your own right, but it seems that a certain someone is very reluctant to let you do this. In fact, they may try to block your progress in some way, perhaps by harking back to the past you once shared, or overreacting to every indication of your growing individuality. It's frustrating, but try to rise above it. Lucky Number 406 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Scorpio All social events go with a swing today. You're in exactly the right sort of mood to mix with people, even if they aren't your favourite choice of companion. If things have been slightly tense with a neighbor or close relative recently, this is a marvellous opportunity to pour oil on troubled waters, perhaps by apologizing if necessary or simply by charming them out of their grumpy attitude. Lucky Number 467 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Sagittarius Someone is easily distracted today, making them unpredictable and a bit of a loose cannon. You have no way of knowing what they're going to do from one minute to the next, although embarrassing you seems to be high on the list of probabilities. Keep your cool because the more ruffled you are, the more you'll encourage this person to commit further outrages. Besides, is it really so awful? Lucky Number 637 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Capricorn You need plenty of leeway today, otherwise you'll feel bored and hemmed in. Ideally, you should introduce lots of variety into your day before you reach the stage of wanting to climb the walls, because once that happens who knows what you'll do to make life more interesting. Have a row with your boss? Offend someone influential? You'll want to let off steam and you may not care how you do it. Not good news! Lucky Number 549 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Aquarius June gets off to an unpredictable start in which you're left wondering what on earth is going on. There could be a bolt from the blue to contend with, or a secret might be unearthed, to everyone's consternation. Try to avoid talking about controversial topics such as religion and politics because they're almost guaranteed to wind other people up. Lucky Number 363 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo