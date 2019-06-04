Horoscopes for Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Aries Your family will be on your mind a lot during the coming two weeks. You might want to spend more time with them than usual, or you may enjoy looking through old photos and thinking about the past. This is a very good time to look back on your life, provided that you don't become so nostalgic that you paint a falsely rosy picture of how things used to be. Lucky Number 168 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Taurus You'll really excel at communicating with others during the next few weeks, and if you're usually rather quiet you'll be amazed at yourself. In fact, you may even find that you tend to hog the conversations, even if this isn't your normal style. As for your phone bill - it could be quite hefty by the end of June! Nevertheless, this is a super time for being chatty and gregarious. Lucky Number 209 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Gemini The coming fortnight is an excellent time for examining money matters and reaching important decisions. You might also want to get an expert opinion if you aren't sure what you're doing, so don't be afraid to ask. It will also help to look for answers on the web, or to read the financial pages of your newspaper. Lucky Number 330 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Cancer During the next few weeks you'll be wrapped up in your own ideas and concerns. This is entirely as it should be now, but do your best not to take it to extremes, or some might think you've become completely self-obsessed and self-involved. Make a conscious effort to talk to others about themselves, rather than hogging the entire conversational limelight. Lucky Number 088 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Leo During the next two weeks you'll want to retreat into your shell every now and then, and to keep a low profile. Look on this as an opportunity to mull things over at your own pace and to reflect on everything that's happened to you over the past eleven months. At times you'll be less chatty than usual, but reassure loved ones that it doesn't mean you no longer care about them. Lucky Number 446 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Virgo Today your mental focus switches from your career to your hopes and wishes for the future. During the next couple of weeks you should think about your future plans, especially if that means working out how you can make some of them a reality. This will also be an excellent phase for keeping in touch with your friends and with anyone else who's on your wavelength. Lucky Number 762 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Libra Have a think about your hopes and wishes for the future during the next couple of weeks. You might even be inspired to make some plans that you can put into action. It will help to discuss your thoughts with someone who's on the same wavelength as you, so don't be shy about opening up and confiding in someone you trust. Lucky Number 878 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Scorpio The boundaries of your brain start to expand today, as lively Mercury enters your ninth house, Over the next couple of weeks you'll go through a very inquisitive phase in which you want to learn lots more about the world than you currently know. Such a thirst for knowledge might steer you towards some higher education, such as an evening class or a distance learning program. Good for you! Lucky Number 629 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Sagittarius Think carefully about your joint and official finances as tricky Mercury dances into your eighth house of other people's money. Your tax, insurance premiums, credit cards, debts and any other monetary arrangements need attention over the next two weeks. Are they all working well or is there room for improvement? Talk to an expert if necessary, such as a bank manager or financial adviser, and get yourself sorted out. Lucky Number 890 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Capricorn From today you embark on a phase in which it will be even more important than usual for you to talk to the people in your life. To a large extent it doesn't really matter what you talk about, provided that you communicate with one another. But if there is anything important to say then you should give it priority during the next few weeks. And don't forget to listen as well as talk! Lucky Number 250 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Aquarius You'll have a lot of work to get through during the next few weeks, so make sure your body is able to cope with it. Get plenty of rest, rather than burning the candle at both ends, and don't skimp on decent food, either. At times you may feel rather fraught because you've got so much to do, in which case it will be important to tackle tasks in their order of priority. Lucky Number 855 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius