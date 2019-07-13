Horoscopes for Saturday, July 13, 2019

Aries The truth is very elusive today so be careful what you believe. Someone may try to tell you that black is white, and they might even succeed because they're so plausible. If you're going on a journey you should be prepared for delays and confusion. You must also double-check that you've got everything you need before you set off. Lucky Number 679 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Taurus Be very careful when handling your finances today because there are some strange goings-on to deal with. Ideally, you should avoid handling any sort of financial transaction in case some important information is being withheld from you. If you have no choice in the matter, make sure that you're as straightforward as possible and don't have any hidden agendas that could come back to haunt you. Lucky Number 308 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Gemini Watch out because it's hard to keep track of your thoughts today. They seem to be meandering all over the place, making it almost impossible to concentrate on anything for long. This means it's the best day for focusing on anything very important because you simply won't be able to do it, especially if your thoughts keep straying towards a certain person. It feels as though you've been bewitched by them. Lucky Number 820 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Cancer Secrets have a habit of blowing up in your face today so do your best to get things out into the open whenever possible. Hedging your bets, only telling half the story and other ways of letting yourself off the hook will only come back to haunt you, so take a deep breath and tell it how it is. However, there's no guarantee that others will be telling you the truth, so don't take everything you hear as gospel. Lucky Number 978 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Leo Someone isn't making much sense. They may have got their facts wrong or their wires crossed, so you need to take what they say with a hefty pinch of salt. However, you may also have got yourself in a bit of a muddle, especially if you're letting your heart rule your head. Right now, you only want to see the best of everyone and will ignore all their faults. Lucky Number 197 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Virgo It's another day when you need to stay on your toes. Your natural state right now is to have your head in the clouds, which is great if you're doing something that requires a vivid imagination and an ability to day-dream, but isn't such good news if you're supposed to be logical and practical. Perhaps you should postpone any important decisions until another day? Lucky Number 739 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Libra Be very choosy about who and what you believe now. Someone may be trying to fool you, whether they're doing it as a joke or for more nefarious reasons, and you'll easily fall for it unless you can keep your wits about you. However, you may also be rather confusing right now, so make an effort to be as straightforward and precise as possible. Lucky Number 448 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Scorpio Be very careful when handling money now because it will be horribly easy to make some silly mistakes. For instance, you might hand over too much cash to someone who isn't honest enough to point out your mistake, or there could be a completely innocent financial slip-up that still ends up costing you dear. Keep a firm grip on your belongings when you're out and about, too. Lucky Number 215 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Sagittarius Yesterday it was your heart that played tricks on you but today it's your mind that's playing games. This means you might completely misinterpret what someone says to you, so you get totally the wrong end of the stick or you imagine that this person has said one thing when actually they've said the complete opposite. Do yourself a favor and try to be as straightforward as possible when talking to people. And if you don't understand something, ask! Lucky Number 357 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Capricorn Be careful because it's one of those tricky days when there's an awful lot of scope for getting things wrong without realizing what's happening. Communications are looking dicey, with the potential for lots of crossed wires and misunderstandings, especially if you're at work, you're taking your pet to the vet or you've got a medical appointment. Spell things out and don't assume that everyone understands what you're talking about. Lucky Number 510 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Aquarius Crossed wires are almost inevitable today because communications hit a low point. Do your best to be straightforward and honest when talking to friends and loved ones, and don't imagine that they're able to read between the lines to discover the subtle nuances of what you're saying because that isn't possible right now. So spell it out! Lucky Number 284 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius