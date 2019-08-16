Horoscopes for Friday, August 16, 2019

Aries The Moon glides through your twelfth house of secrets and solitude, making quiet reflection a priority. This begins your lunar low cycle, so avoid unpleasant people and crowded places. You'll need to recharge your spiritual batteries, so get plenty of sleep this evening. Some dreams you have may be psychic, so pay attention to what your sleeping mind is trying to tell you. Lucky Number 919 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Taurus Sharing experiences and trading anecdotes will benefit you and your associates today; you can learn vicariously and painlessly this way. A spirit of compassion prevails, so reach out to those who are less fortunate. You can give someone the benefit of the doubt without being a pushover and lend a hand, whilst expecting your friends to stand on their own two feet at the same time. Lucky Number 671 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Gemini You may have your nose so far down on the grindstone that there isn't much left for you to breathe with. Consider taking a leisurely lunch to change your pace today. Sure, there is much for you to do, but you also need to have balance in your life. Despite what you think, the Powers That Be will not think you are a devoted employee because you work all the time. They will think you are crazy if you don't take a break! Lucky Number 548 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Cancer The compassionate Moon encourages peace and understanding within you and in your relationships with others; it will be easy to see the good in the world today. Communications with others, especially those at a distance, should go well. The Crab often possesses a touching faith that helps him or her reach great heights in life... taking a step in faith towards an unknown future is favoured today. Lucky Number 688 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Leo You may be tempted to overindulge in your favourite pleasures and pastimes, but you'll regret it if you do. Practice moderation in all things and focus on remaining centered and balanced. Your psychic senses are stimulated by the Moon in intuitive Pisces, so listen to the angels of your higher nature. Lucky Number 659 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Virgo Enjoy the giving and receiving of affection as the moon illuminates your seventh house of marriage and partnerships; even if your only companion is a pet, you can still appreciate the bond that love creates. The seventh house describes those who you have a complimentary partnership with... those special relationships in which you grow through your combined strengths and weaknesses. Lucky Number 116 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Libra Planetary tension may knock you off balance today, so take a few deep breaths and center yourself firmly. It may help to wear headphones or ear plugs when you are working... that way, you won't be distracted by outside sources. This evening, be sure to release stress through gentle exercise and relaxation. Lucky Number 768 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Scorpio Your appetite for pleasure may outsize your ability to afford personal delights... you need to curb spending if you find you cannot meet your monthly payments. You may find that the very things you love seem to disagree with your value system. Either your value system is outmoded or your conscience is telling you it's time to clean up your act. Lucky Number 250 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Sagittarius Your dreams could be downright psychic during this time frame, so pay attention to the language of your unconscious mind. Be sure to give your family members your time and attention throughout the day; by listening to what they have to say, you can avoid future difficulties. Even if life at the office seems more pleasant than life at home, remember that you don't have to live with your co-workers. Lucky Number 320 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Capricorn You will find it is easy to understand others without the need for words today; some may even find they experience telepathy. It may be hard to express what you want to say in words, but body language and subtle nuances should be exceptionally clear to you. Listen to what your heart is saying today and don't pay much attention to the voices in your head. Lucky Number 844 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Aquarius There is something in the air at work or about your personal finances today; the intuitive Moon and clever Mercury combine to help you tune in to what goes unsaid. Your status can be affected positively or negatively during this time frame, so pay attention to the little things. Coincidences are more likely to be the meaningful kind; synchronistic happenings abound. Lucky Number 708 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio