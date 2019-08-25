Horoscopes for Sunday, August 25, 2019

Aries Children will be even more playful than usual in weeks ahead, so you have to keep an eye on them. Make sure they've got plenty to occupy their active brains, otherwise they might get into trouble. Older loved ones could also be up to a few pranks, such as playing practical jokes on you or teasing you at every opportunity. You'll want to give as good as you get! Lucky Number 926 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Taurus Think carefully about any family or domestic plans that are currently in the pipeline, Taurus. Unforeseen snags could crop up, forcing you to re-evaluate your ideas and possibly even come up with some different solutions. Alternatively, projects may go cold for the time being and you'll just have to be patient. Lucky Number 342 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Gemini Mind your Ps and Qs over the next few days because there's a strong chance that you'll accidentally say the wrong thing or send out the wrong signals. Misunderstandings will be rife, and there could also be other communications glitches such as letters that get mislaid, phone calls that aren't answered and gadgets that go on the blink. If you have to write an important letter, it might be wise to delay it until things get back to normal. Lucky Number 594 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Cancer Ideally, you should get all dressed up and then head for the nearest social event because that's exactly what you're in the mood for today. You're feeling very convivial and outgoing, whether you're with people that you know like the back of your hand or total strangers. If you've recently moved house, you might meet one of your new neighbors and quickly turn them into a friend. Lucky Number 380 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Leo During the next few days it will be almost impossible to avoid mix-ups and muddles, but try not to make the situation worse than ever by being unclear about what you mean. For instance, if you don't want to do something it would be better to say so loud and clear than to hedge your bets and pretend that you might be persuaded to change your mind later on. Lucky Number 268 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Virgo Do some hard thinking between now and the middle of September, dear Virgo. Ideally, you should re-evaluate decisions that you've taken recently and make sure that you're happy about them. Once you've done that, you can extend your thoughts to the past and reflect on some of the things that have happened to you in your life. You may get an entirely new perspective on them as a result. Lucky Number 882 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Libra The coming weeks are ideal for thinking about your hopes and plans for the future, especially if you want to start mapping out your strategy. You'll enjoy grappling with a few mental challenges, too, so won't be too fazed if some of your plans don't seem to add up at first. Activities with an intellectual slant will also appeal to you now. Lucky Number 144 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Scorpio It's an ideal time to give some thought to your career and anything else that boosts your self-esteem. If your ego has taken a hammering lately, now's the time to consider how you can raise it again. You'll also excel at speaking in public and taking charge of large groups of people. Lucky Number 816 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Sagittarius If travel arrangements have recently become snaggled, now is the perfect time to sort things out. In the meantime, you may have changed your mind about some aspects of your plans, such as deciding to use a different airline or visit another destination. You may even decide that you're thankful for the delays! Lucky Number 996 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Capricorn This promises to be one of the most enjoyable and satisfying days, thanks to optimism washing over you in great waves. You're on to something exciting and can't wait to carry on with it. If you collect a particular item, such as stamps or teapots, you might find another piece to add to your collection now. Lucky Number 758 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Aquarius During the next few days it will be hard to make yourself understood when communicating with partners. With crossed wires, double-talk or total misunderstandings, the situation won't sort itself out easily. Therefore, during this short phase, avoid getting drawn into discussions as they could easily go pear-shaped. Lucky Number 804 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus