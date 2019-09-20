Horoscopes for Friday, September 20, 2019

Aries It's one of those delightful days when you feel in love with life. Everyone is cheerful and positive, loved ones are a joy to be around, and you're smiling your head off. If you haven't got much to look forward to at the moment, consider arranging a short break or a weekend away. The prospect of some travel will really appeal to you. Lucky Number 868 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Taurus During the past few days you've managed to say exactly the right thing at the right time, which makes what happens today even more frustrating than it would be normally. Instead of being able to choose your words carefully, you're suddenly struggling to keep out of verbal trouble, particularly if someone close to your heart upsets you or makes you feel threatened. You'll say something sharp or unfortunate without even being aware of what you're doing. Lucky Number 929 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Gemini Guess-who isn't exactly the most pleasant companion today. They're in a bad mood and they're coming out with some cutting comments that immediately put you on the defensive. Before you lay all the blame for this at their feet, consider how you may be contributing to the situation. Perhaps you're being sulky, provocative or equally sarcastic? Lucky Number 629 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Cancer The more details you have to keep track of today, the more likely you are to end up going round in circles. That's because you'll soon get into a muddle, with pieces of paper flying around in all directions. Do yourself a favor and work systematically, starting with whatever is most urgent. You should also give yourself frequent breaks so your mind remains fresh and fully active. Lucky Number 453 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Leo You're blessed with considerable tact and charm today, especially when talking to some of your favourite people. You might have a delicious but harmless flirtation with a friend or enjoy a wonderfully soppy encounter with your one true love. This is also the perfect day for going to the cinema or theatre, or visiting an art gallery or museum. Lucky Number 611 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Virgo The better you know someone, the more likely you are to feel irritated with them today. Their funny little habits may leave you totally cold, or you might want to scream if they start retelling a story that you've already heard a million times. Do you have a genuine grievance with this person that needs to be aired, or are you simply feeling exasperated by them? Lucky Number 152 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Libra The more agitated you become today, the more likely you are to blurt things out in the heat of the moment that would have been better left unsaid. This could be anything from a piece of gossip that you were trying not to spread, to a sarcastic comment that really hits home. Don't be too embarrassed to apologize the moment you realize what you've done. Lucky Number 841 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Scorpio You'll get a lot of satisfaction from a job well done today, so you'll want to put your heart and soul into everything you do. Mind you, the fact that an influential person is watching may have something to do with it! You long to impress them with your prowess and talents, perhaps because you crave their praise or because you secretly find them very attractive. Lucky Number 183 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Sagittarius You aren't being nearly as objective as you'd like to think today, so bear that in mind if you start to attract lots of trouble and strife. You may be acting in a very defensive or aggressive way, even if you aren't aware of it, or you might take a very self-centered view of a current difficulty. Luckily this mood won't last long but you should try to control it in the meantime. Lucky Number 996 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Capricorn Someone is in a picky and pedantic mood. They're prepared to argue about how many angels can dance on the head of a pin if needs be, and will demand that you back up all your arguments with facts while probably airily making all sorts of sweeping statements themselves. Will it annoy you? You bet it will, but it simply isn't worth getting in a stew about it. Lucky Number 410 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Aquarius It would be a shame to neglect your social life because it will be so enjoyable. If you can't manage to go out on the town, at least try to get together with a friend for a cup of coffee or a drink. Or maybe you could persuade your partner to take you out? If you're going to a club or organization that you belong to, you could make a new contact. Lucky Number 237 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces