Horoscopes for Thursday, October 3, 2019

Aries It's time to start scrutinizing your financial affairs, so make sure they're operating as efficiently and productively as possible. As Mercury enters Scorpio and Pluto turns direct in motion through the zodiac, you should talk to an expert if you need advice or if you don't trust your own judgement. Make sure it's someone you trust. It's also a good time to carry out any form of research, because you'll enjoy digging deeper and deeper into a subject. Lucky Number 668 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Taurus As Mercury enters Scorpio the best way to understand your partner is to talk to them. Mind you, it's equally important to listen to what they have to say in response! So encourage your other half and your friends to talk to you, so you can get a better idea of what's going on with them at the moment. Try to solve problems by meeting one another halfway, rather than by one of you insisting that they get what they want so the other one has to make all the compromises. Lucky Number 307 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Gemini Between now and late November you'll make a big effort to get on well with everyone in your life. As Mercury enters Scorpio and Pluto turns direct in motion through the zodiac, you'll seek to achieve compromise rather than conflict at work, even if this means bending over backwards to keep someone sweet or putting your own needs second. This is great, provided that you don't secretly feel resentful about it, or expect everyone to treat you in the same way. You should also avoid compromising on matters that require a firmer hand. Lucky Number 792 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Cancer As Mercury enters Scorpio, this is a wonderful day for being with people you care about. You're feeling very compassionate and kind and you want to create a good atmosphere between you and the people you love in your life. If there have been problems between you and a certain someone recently, this is the ideal day to sort them out. Be prepared to talk them through and to reach a compromise or renewed understanding of what happened. Lucky Number 346 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Leo It's a day for taking care of chores and other duties, without making them a real drag. You'll take pleasure in getting household tasks out of the way, especially if you can persuade someone to give you a hand. If you're at work you'll want to create a relaxing, comfortable atmosphere with colleagues and customers, and they'll appreciate the efforts you make. Lucky Number 734 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Virgo During the next few weeks you'll take great pleasure in being with loved ones. They'll mean more to you than ever, and you might even want to arrange a big get-together for some of them. You're also starting to feel festive, so you might be inspired to begin your Christmas preparations early, especially if you know that November and December will be busy months for you. Most impressive! Lucky Number 638 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Libra Financial issues begin to raise their heads, but this is a fine day for being with someone you really care about. If you're in a romantic frame of mind you will enjoy proving it in true Libran style, as your views on personal values come under discussion. Feeling compassionate and understanding towards loved ones? Forgive them their foibles and failings, just as you hope they'll forgive you for yours. Lucky Number 753 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Scorpio As Mercury enters Scorpio and Pluto turns direct in motion through the zodiac, you'll spend a lot of time thinking about yourself and the things that concern you over the next few weeks. That's exactly the way it should be right now, but at times you'll have to wrest your thoughts away from personal considerations and focus on other people instead, otherwise you'll make yourself very unpopular. Lucky Number 548 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Sagittarius You have a lot of interesting things to say today, so choose someone to talk to who will listen. Maybe you need to discuss your feelings or perhaps you're excited about a future project and that's what's uppermost in your mind at the moment. It's a good day for making plans for the future, so look ahead and act accordingly. Lucky Number 996 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Capricorn The coming three weeks will mark a fabulous opportunity for you to think about your plans for the future. As Mercury enters Scorpio and Pluto turns direct in motion through the zodiac, it's time to consider all your hopes and dreams, and work out how far you have to go with them. Are they coming along nicely or do you never expect them to see the light of day? You'll also enjoy giving your brain some intellectual fodder, so don't shy away from topics and questions that make you ponder long and hard. Lucky Number 895 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Aquarius Your thoughts turn to your career and long-term plans as Mercury enters Scorpio and these are the areas of your life that you need to focus on for the next few weeks. Maybe you're planning something big that will put you in the spotlight, in which case ideally you need to get it off the ground as soon as possible if you want to take full advantage of the planetary set-up. Lucky Number 838 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces