Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Monday, October 7, 2019

AccuWeather

Aries

March 21-April 19

Someone is being rather provocative, making remarks that seem calculated to set people on edge or send fur flying, especially if these concern religion, politics or the law. Don't rise to the bait, but maintain your cool. It takes two to tango!

Lucky Number

981

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Thank goodness there's a much more harmonious atmosphere today, after yesterday's outbursts. It's the perfect chance to say sorry and to kiss and make up, but it's also an opportunity to talk about what went wrong and why. Once that's over, you can enjoy one another's company at home or go out on the town, which is probably your preference right now.

Lucky Number

870

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You don't like being told what to do at the moment, as you'll make more than plain. The trouble is, other people won't appreciate your stroppy mood, so you could be in for a fight. It will help if you're able to do things in your own time and at your own pace, rather than feeling someone is breathing down your neck. Still, you won't like it one bit if you're being heavily supervised.

Lucky Number

421

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Cancer

June 22-July 22

This is a much more easy going day, and it's fabulous for getting together with some of your favourite people. In fact, you aren't keen on doing anything very strenuous right now, unless it involves being sociable or romantic. If you've been waiting for the right moment to tell someone how much you care about them, that moment has now arrived. Good luck!

Lucky Number

784

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Leo

July 23-August 22

What you lacked in diplomacy yesterday you more than make up for today, because you're in a much more gentle and conciliatory mood. If you trod on someone's toes or bawled them out, have the grace to say sorry and to mean it. At some point you should cast an eye around your home to see if you can improve it in some way. You could come up with some great interior design ideas.

Lucky Number

903

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Thank goodness life calms down today, so you can look forward to a much more serene and peaceful day than yesterday. It's great for kissing and making up, if that's what you want to do. It's also perfect for charming the socks off someone, because you're in such a diplomatic frame of mind right now. If you want to get into someone's good books, be nice to them now.

Lucky Number

979

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Libra

September 23-October 22

You need a break from your usual routine today, otherwise you'll become bored and restless. If happens, don't rock the boat in some way simply to keep yourself amused, as that won't be very helpful or constructive. Ideally, you should liven up your schedule before you start to feel as though you're climbing the walls.

Lucky Number

439

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Thank goodness you're feeling much better today. Yesterday's miserable mood has vanished and you have a much sunnier disposition. This is a wonderful day for spending time with people you care about, especially if you're meeting for social reasons. One person in particular may need more attention from you than usual, or maybe you're the one who wants to be in the emotional spotlight.

Lucky Number

382

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Libra

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

A certain someone is being awfully predictable today. So much so in fact, that you have to grit your teeth in order to cope. Maybe the fault doesn't lie with them but with you, because right now you're in a restless state of mind and easily bored. You need some invigorating changes to keep you on your toes, but don't manufacture these by winding other people up.

Lucky Number

339

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Get together with some of your friends today. Seek out people whose company you always enjoy and who will help you to relax. Maybe you feel like hitting the town or perhaps you'd rather do some entertaining at home. You'll also get a great deal of pleasure from spending time on a favourite hobby.

Lucky Number

455

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

You could receive a nice compliment about your work or your abilities today, which will make you feel good. Even if you don't receive a pat on the back, you'll still feel happy and you'll want to spread harmony wherever you go. It's a particularly good day for getting together with people you respect and admire, or for visiting an elderly friend or relative who could do with cheering up.

Lucky Number

773

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Pisces

February 19-March 20

The more restrictive your routine is at the moment, the more you'll want to break free from it and do something much more exciting and interesting. But can you do that? Try to rearrange your schedule, or if that isn't feasible, be creative about using your leisure time to get the maximum amount of fun out of it.

Lucky Number

494

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Virgo
  Comments  