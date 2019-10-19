Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Saturday, October 19, 2019
Aries
It's a great day to stand up for your rights. Fight your corner, because you're sure of yourself and feeling fearless. How far are you prepared to go? Do not convince yourself that the ends justify the means, to the extent that you give yourself permission to behave badly or to arouse the antagonism of others. Not a good idea!
Lucky Number676
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Taurus
A certain person is in a right old state. They're obviously spoiling for a row, because they keep correcting what you say or pointing out the flaws in your argument. Any sort of debate or meeting could end in a slanging match, with everyone becoming entrenched in their own opinions and determined not to give an inch. It will be exhausting!
Lucky Number712
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Gemini
It's easy to get bogged down in trivial details, Gemini, so don't lose sight of what you're trying to do, or you won't see the wood for the trees. If you feel that you're drowning in a sea of papers, being bombarded by emails or having to cope with too much information in one go, tackle things in their order of priority so you can protect your sanity.
Lucky Number895
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Cancer
A friend is full of enthusiasm today, and it's very infectious. They want to persuade you to do something and they're giving it the hard sell. But don't let yourself be bullied into saying yes. On the other hand, you may be the one who's trying to talk a friend into following your lead, in which case you'll feel irritated if they don't play ball. But why should they?
Lucky Number993
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Leo
If you're still wondering what a certain person was talking about yesterday you'll be anxious to get to the bottom of it today. But try to keep your temper while you're doing it, otherwise you'll give this person a real grilling and that may not be very helpful. You're chasing facts but you're also expecting others to be ultra logical, and that may not be possible for them. Have a heart!
Lucky Number483
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Virgo
Someone's in a very critical and nit-picking mood today, making it hard to talk to them without getting the sharp edge of their tongue. However, there's every chance that this person is you, especially if you're still feeling annoyed about what happened yesterday and you're now trying to get the facts straight. Bullying people or snapping at them won't help the situation, you know.
Lucky Number187
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Libra
There's a sense of urgency about a close relationship today. Maybe you're in a panic that you won't be able to make this person understand how you feel about them, or perhaps the two of you are overcome by passion and everything else has to take second place. There's a strong chance, though, that you'll get slightly irritated with each other at some point.
Lucky Number322
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Scorpio
A certain someone is in a very scratchy and ratty frame of mind today, making it hard to be around them for long without getting your head bitten off. Try not to provoke this person into being even more bad-tempered, because that won't be much fun. You could get caught up in petty details now, so try to cope with the facts without obsessing about them.
Lucky Number295
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Sagittarius
You have a lot on your plate now and it's getting to you. You're trying to do too much and you're wondering how you're going to get it all done in time, or you have bogged down in petty details about something and now you can't think straight. It will help to give yourself a breather; get rid of the fog in your brain by taking some exercise.
Lucky Number374
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Capricorn
This is a marvellous day for being active and energetic. Even if your idea of being energetic is to open a packet of biscuits, it would do you good today to go for a brisk walk, get your money's worth at the gym, go jogging in the park or knock a football around. Or perhaps you have some indoor games in mind. If you don't find a physical outlet for all your energy, it will start to make you irritable and restless.
Lucky Number105
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Aquarius
You're in a very inquisitive frame of mind and you want to find out what a certain person is up to. Don't develop a one-track mind though, or become stuck on facts. There is something beneath. The real problem right now is that your emotions are at loggerheads with your thoughts, and you're being torn this way and that. The good news is that this tricky phase will soon pass.
Lucky Number470
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
This is an excellent day for talking about your feelings, but you must be honest about them. It's no good saying what you think other people want to hear or censoring your thoughts. You need to speak from the heart in order for the experience to be valuable, although you may feel the need to be tactful in order to protect someone's feelings. After all, there's a difference between being honest and being cruel.
