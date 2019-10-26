Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Saturday, October 26, 2019

Aries

March 21-April 19

The emotional Moon, stern Saturn and aggressive Mars are causing tension today. It may be that you and a friend do not see eye-to-eye. If this is the case, it would be best to take a temporary break from each other. Sometimes it's best to just let things go for a while; there is no sense in trying to change someone's opinion once they have made their mind up.

Lucky Number

851

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Libra

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Nervous energy reigns. Take a long lunch in a peaceful setting if you can. Bulls who work independently may still find plenty of stress to deal with in your environment. As Roseanne Rosannadanna used to say, 'It's always something!'. Spend healing time with your partner this evening and the troubles of the world will seem to wash away.

Lucky Number

655

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Your attention turns to your personal concerns versus your work and health situation. You are dealing with important issues, whether or not you have the time or inclination. The cosmos is demanding that you transform your attitudes about money, especially shared funds, and you have no choice but to pay attention.

Lucky Number

494

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Clear your mind of dreams and fancies and get busy. You may appreciate this opportunity to simply serve and work where you are needed... many of you have had too much time to think lately. Chores that involve very little skill will be therapeutic. You might even have a chat with god or your own personal goddess while scrubbing out the shower.

Lucky Number

194

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aries

Leo

July 23-August 22

If you feel like indulging in rich foods and sweets, try eating one or two cookies instead of devouring the whole bag! It may be very hard to keep your appetite for pleasure under control, whether you crave food, wine or sex!

Lucky Number

436

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Your sixth sense may be working overtime, but it's best to keep your feet firmly planted in reality. If you can see it, feel it, taste it, and smell it, then you can be sure of what you are dealing with. Listen only to advice based on common sense. Avoid hunches unless they are based on concrete evidence.

Lucky Number

534

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Libra

September 23-October 22

You may feel the urge to express yourself quite strongly, dear Libra. Emotional passions may get out of hand. If you feel you cannot avoid an outburst that may be inappropriate, try writing down your feelings in a letter. Then, keep the letter to yourself for a few days: if you still feel that way later, then let fly.

Lucky Number

485

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Do what you love and love what you do to achieve greater fortune. If you hate what you are doing, something is very wrong. Even if you are making a mountain of cash, you'll end up feeling empty in the end.

Lucky Number

888

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You should be feeling bright and spunky today. You'll be ready to go back into battle as your emotional strength reaches a high. The power to change your life is just around the corner. By the time your birthday comes around, all should be clear. What happens today may hold clues to the near future.

Lucky Number

961

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

You don't feel much like talking or socializing, but that is perfectly fine while the Moon battles Saturn, your life-ruler. Nurture your spirit today by indulging in the pleasures and activities that make you feel more whole. Be yourself with no apologies.

Lucky Number

584

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Friendly competition is ignited, adding excitement to the day. Don't let this get out of hand, however, as tempers can flare unexpectedly. Emotional energy is very strong now, so use this to your advantage. Those who are involved in supporting a worthy cause will feel as though they are on fire. Surround yourself with those who share your ideals.

Lucky Number

280

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You are in the spotlight, so be sure to be on your best behavior! If you are partying this evening, limit the amount of alcohol you drink. A little might make you charming, but a little too much might find you regretting your actions in the morning. Your partner could be embarrassed and give you an earful!

Lucky Number

377

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aries
