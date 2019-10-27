Horoscopes for Sunday, October 27, 2019

Aries Concentrate on tasks that have a lot of meaning for you, Rams, because you'll put loads of energy into them. On the other hand, if you're supposed to be doing something you find boring, find any excuse to put it off for another day. This is a good day for spending money on items that will make you more efficient or accurate in your work. Lucky Number 464 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Taurus Is a certain person deliberately trying to shock you, or don't they have any idea of the effect they're having on you? You'll have to be broad minded in order to cope with what you hear today, otherwise you'll soon give this person a piece of your mind. However, that may simply provoke them into further outrages. What can you do and does it really matter? Lucky Number 796 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Gemini If you've been concerned about a loved one and you've been waiting for the right time to talk to them, that moment has now arrived. You'll have to approach the subject with tact and patience, particularly if it's sensitive or highly emotional. This is also a good day for sorting out some long-running domestic issues or chasing up items that have gone astray. Lucky Number 494 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Cancer You have plenty of energy and enthusiasm today, especially when it comes to thinking about your plans for the future. You're determined to give them your best shot and are eager to get started. Friends today will be great company and you'll feel energized for having been with them. Cram as much into every moment as possible, dear Cancer. Lucky Number 416 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Leo It's one of those days when there's a lot you want to achieve, and you're determined to get as much of it out of the way as possible. If you're at work you'll take tremendous pride in doing things properly, and also in doing them quickly. If there are financial decisions to be made, sort them out swiftly so you can carry on with the rest of the day's itinerary. Lucky Number 688 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Virgo There's no knowing what someone is going to do today, so be prepared for them to take you by surprise. Even if you feel threatened by their unpredictable behavior, do your best not to crowd them because that will make them feel hemmed in and trapped, and then they'll want to escape from you. On the other hand, maybe you're the one who's feeling suffocated by a particular relationship at the moment? Lucky Number 800 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Libra Exchange confidences with someone special today. Is there something you want to get off your chest? But don't be in such a hurry or so pushy that you alienate the one person you wanted to talk to. If you're planning a sexy encounter with a certain someone, it will more than live up to expectations. Lucky Number 803 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Scorpio If you need to persuade someone to see things from your point of view, now's the time to do so. They'll be remarkably open to your opinions and you'll have an interesting conversation with them as a result. If you're taking part in a discussion you'll enjoy defending your corner and it will all be very amicable, even though it will test you intellectually. Not that you'll mind! Lucky Number 104 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Sagittarius You have an aversion to doing things by the book today, which means you'll long to rebel when faced with rules and regulations. But will this be helpful and constructive behavior, or will it cause more problems than it solves? Maybe you need to put your foot down about something that you consider to be restrictive and unfair, or perhaps you're simply looking for some diversions? Lucky Number 145 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Capricorn You're bouncing around today, full of beans. It's a lovely day for doing whatever feels natural to you, because it will be a heady and refreshing experience. You might also feel like taking a few risks, but try not to get involved in anything that's too much of a gamble in case you lose. Try to get out into the fresh air at some point. Lucky Number 549 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Aquarius Your feelings are rather erratic today. Your mind wavers until you really aren't sure where you stand on the issue, or you could feel overwhelmed by a sense of possessiveness. Smooth out this up-and-down mood without creating havoc. It will soon pass. Lucky Number 951 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer