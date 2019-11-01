Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Friday, November 1, 2019

Aries

March 21-April 19

Today should be fun, light and easy, so enjoy the happy vibes. Your intellect and spiritual awareness will reach a peak as Venus travels through your ninth house of the higher mind in weeks ahead. Let it flow. Dealings with foreigners and cultured types are also favoured. Romance heats up as well, so do something special for your beloved. You may do well through travel and artistic pursuits too.

Lucky Number

991

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Joint income and social status are likely to surface in weeks ahead, with Venus in Sagittarius. It's more intense with regard to romance or sexual encounters, especially the psychological motivations and behavior patterns involved. With the Moon in Capricorn, if there are no obvious impediments to prevent you, this is a good time to ask for loans or favors, as well as to collect those you are owed.

Lucky Number

435

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Leo

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Venus moves into Sagittarius and your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, so compromise is in order. Keep a cool head. New partnerships and joint ventures are in the wind. Resolve any disagreements using your natural charm. Courts and contracts should work out for you over the next few weeks.

Lucky Number

166

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aries

Cancer

June 22-July 22

It's time to put some harmony into your working environment, dear Crabs. Venus heading into happy-go-lucky Sagittarius improves relationships with colleagues and employees. An office romance, or a social event connected with co-workers is in the frame. Beautify your workplace: anything from major renovations to adding fresh paint, plants or artwork to brighten things up. It's time to get your diet and fitness together too. Beauty treatments, dental work, and cosmetic surgery are favoured in weeks ahead.

Lucky Number

854

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Leo

July 23-August 22

Your creativity will reach a peak as Venus travels through your fifth house of romance and creativity, so let it flow. Children will be more responsive and eager to spend time with you; make time for the young ones in your life. Your romantic side comes out. You can improve relationships with children and expand social contacts. Remember to curb that extravagance in your pursuit of pleasure. Artistic urges are stimulated. Speculation is favoured, but use your head and consult your partner before blowing the lot!

Lucky Number

902

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Harmonious relationships between family members are encouraged as Venus steps into Sagittarius today. Real estate negotiations, legal matters connected with a family business, or the artistic endeavors of a parent are stimulated this month.

Lucky Number

976

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Libra

September 23-October 22

As Venus heads into Sagittarius, you should have no trouble gaining favors over the next few weeks. Pleasant relations in your neighborhood are favoured. You may also have the opportunity to increase contacts or improve relationships with brothers, sisters, cousins and in-laws. Some of your best social opportunities during the month ahead are right in your immediate environment.

Lucky Number

511

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

You should be ready for some fun, so surround yourself with your favourite people early in the day, then personal finances, friendships, and your values come to the fore. Luxury items do appeal! You'll be keen to spend on your appearance, thanks to Venus. Is social status connected with wealth in your world?

Lucky Number

653

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aries

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Venus, the Love Goddess, cruises into your sign today, boosting your charm and giving you a yen for something new and different. Attending a concert, art or fashion show may be on the agenda in coming weeks. Allies are supportive, helping you attain your goals and improve your self-image. Your charm and willingness to cooperate make a big difference. You can easily dominate the romantic scene. Just don't overdo it and turn the whole situation into little more than the pursuit of ego-gratification. You'll catch more flies with honey than with vinegar. Pledge to do something you have always wanted to do, and find the time to do it!

Lucky Number

507

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Passions may be ignited, so spend time with your significant other today. You may have to compromise at work, as knives come out. Thanks to Venus moving behind the scenes you find excuses to pass up invitations -- you're too ill, too overweight, too much work to do, or any number of other reasons. Romance may be secretive or based in fantasy and dreams. Love relationships from the past can intrude. Resist self-pity and turn your attention to helping those less fortunate than yourself.

Lucky Number

218

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

The Goddess Venus moves into adventurous Sagittarius today, so your personal aspirations and happiness are in the frame. Venus empowers your 11th house, encouraging you to promote harmony and encourage cooperation among friends and contacts. Participation in group activities can be very rewarding during the month ahead.

Lucky Number

131

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You'll definitely know it's time to get busy as Venus enters your house of career and public image. Venus in your midheaven emphasizes what is most attractive about you: good looks, artistic talent, or a charming personality. Use it or lose it! The next few weeks encourage cordial relationships and socializing with older family members, superiors and authority figures.

Lucky Number

783

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Cancer
