Horoscopes for Sunday, November 3, 2019
Aries
Your eleventh house of friends and associates is stimulated by the Moon entering Aquarius today; you'll be in a friendly mood and ready to hang out with your gang again. You may feel a strong bond of empathy with someone as the Moon and Mercury connect briefly; you may even know who is calling before the telephone rings.
Taurus
The Moon enters Aquarius and your tenth house of career and status today, making you more aware of your personal reputation. The Bull is often a pillar of the community they live in, so chances are good that you are well thought of. You may want to use your good name to benefit a good cause, so check out your local charities. Help out in any way you can.
Gemini
The Moon enters Aquarius and your ninth house of travel and adventure today, reminding you of all the plans you've made for the future. Yes, you should scuba dive in a lagoon in Tahiti, and don't forget to skydive in Italy next summer! Dream your grandest, craziest dreams and you might find them coming true. With Venus and Mercury on your side, anything can happen.
Cancer
Strange dreams and desires of a sexual nature may disturb you this morning; rest assured that just because you dreamt it, you're not weird! Everyone dreams off-color, ribald doozies on occasion, and no one has been locked up for it yet. If you analyze your dreams carefully, you'll find that they're often about things that seem to have nothing to do with the imagery you recall.
Leo
Keep an open mind today as the Moon enters experimental Aquarius, urging you to try new things in your life. Why not sign up for a class with your best friend or partner? That way, if the experience turns out to be a disaster, you'll both have something to laugh about. After all, life is just one great big adventure, so have fun with it!
Virgo
Some exciting and unexpected communications of a delightful, even romantic nature may come your way. Since today is incredibly fortunate,it might pay you to take a lottery ticket. Someone's got to win it!
Libra
The Moon travels through your fifth house of romance and creativity, putting you in a playful mood. Anything can happen while unpredictable Uranus lends excitement to the day, so be prepared for anything. If you are planning a surprise for someone special, do think it out carefully first.
Scorpio
With the Moon entering Aquarius and your fourth house of home and family, some quiet time with your loved ones is in order. You may feel like your home is a haven while the Moon blends with Venus; at the very least it can provide a temporary escape from the stressful pressures of the world. Take a few deep breaths and relax.
Sagittarius
The Moon enters your third house of communication and blends with Venus, helping you to express yourself more eloquently. Writing poetry may help you to express the subtle emotions you long to express. Reading a book of pure escapist fiction is also good medicine today... hey, no one has to know what it is you're reading. All aboard Jilly Cooper!
Capricorn
Some of you may wonder where your money's going as the Moon blends with Venus in your second house of personal finances; your money seems to be spent as fast as you can make it. Before you go blaming everyone else, do a prosperity dance. Get all the junk you don't use any more out of your house and donate it to charity, then dance naked under the stars. You'll soon find you have all the money you need.
Aquarius
Today should be just beautiful as the Moon blends with Venus in your first house of personality. A little escapism won't be out of place, so go ahead and enjoy a dreamy afternoon. It's clear sailing for most Water Bearers; why not relish the relative lack of pressure? Romance can be aided by this transit... plan a romantic picnic for two.
Pisces
It's time to look inward as the Moon enters Aquarius and your twelfth house of endings. Another lunar cycle has come and gone for you; spend these next two days healing and recharging your spiritual batteries. Spend the day doing whatever floats your boat... no pressure, no stress, no hurry. Breathe deep and take time to smell the flowers in your own garden.
