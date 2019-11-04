Horoscopes for Monday, November 4, 2019

Aries The air is buzzing but not necessarily with good vibes. There may be irritation, especially with female associates. You learn a lot from what's going on if you're prepared to be watchful. Act from insight and not in the heat of the moment. You will probably feel fatigued today. This might bring reactions from you that come out of stress or confusion, rather than certainty. Be certain but take time to get there. Lucky Number 524 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Taurus Bulls have some great qualities, but adaptability isn't one of them. Today however, you will need to be flexible, especially in the work environment or in your dealings with people in authority. There are obstacles to be overcome. Don't try to go through them, when there is a way around. Help is there if you reach out to friends and associates. This will be a hectic day, where you'll just have to think on your feet and try a new approach. Lucky Number 187 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Gemini With the Moon in Aquarius ups and downs, surprises, or unexpected delays are in the frame. Nothing major, but they could be precursors to bigger problems. Make sure you attend to minor problems as soon as they crop up. Anything you leave, will most likely come back to haunt you. There could be problems with overseas, unexpected or unusual communications. You may be worrying more than usual. Your luck could turn. Lucky Number 253 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Cancer Some decisions need to be made today. You will have to cut your losses and possibly withdraw from a project. Think things through before you act. The advice of a business associate may prove valuable. What you decide upon may seem out of character, but change has been needed for sometime. Remember, you can be slow to act because of a reluctance to change things. Now, a sudden alteration calls you, so make it happen! Lucky Number 882 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Leo If you find yourself going over and over things today, letting them weigh you down, then make a conscious decision to stop. Problems at work may spill over into your relationship and make you less inclined to communicate. There could simply be too many difficulties at work for you to cope with easily. You may be absorbed in your own problems and fail to give attention to to people who need it. Maybe things at work need a bit of a shakeup to establish a better sense of direction for you. Lucky Number 391 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Virgo Work related matters or business affairs are starting to move forward. Make the most of what can be an upcoming period of benefit professionally. However, the serve of the day is a mixed one with worries or problems that may not be sorted out easily. You will have to look at some situations from the long view and realize you won't go as far or as fast as you'd like. Don't let them weigh you down. Watch minor health matters, especially connected with head or hands. Lucky Number 667 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Libra If you come up against any financial glitches today take them seriously. Don't try to override them with a devil may care attitude. These may not be long term problems, but whatever money glitches you hit will need to be addressed. This is not a day to whack the plastic! One inspirational transaction may block a more necessary matter later on. Your plans may not be approved by others who have some say in your life or affairs. Discuss. Lucky Number 632 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer

Scorpio You might feel divorced from the concerns or thinking of partners or close associates. There could be tension and there certainly will be a sense of isolation in this area. Try to set the ground for discussion or the exchange of plans. You could be in disagreement with one another and have withdrawn for lack of options. The going will feel heavy. You may be worried and unable to adopt a sense of possibility or positive solutions. Let the mood pass then sit down together to discuss matters. Lucky Number 170 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Sagittarius You might find you're flagging a bit, even at the start of the day. You could be under par or unwell. Go gently. There's nothing to be gained from fighting. You could have small concerns that keep you preoccupied or worries over detail and matters of routine. All this could serve to make you a little withdrawn. Don't get weighed down though. These are passing concerns that may seem different in a few days time. Be careful of health and energy. This is still not a favorable time in that regard. Lucky Number 557 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Capricorn It's a thinking day today though the thought process could give you a bit of a headache. There are worries or concerns that will need to be worked through. You could feel a little withdrawn or down in the mouth about how it's all going. Communication might not come easily today. You might be at odds with associates, or simply unable to say what you think. All this may end in some change or revision of your plans. Go over things carefully, there's no rush. Pressure begins to ease. Lucky Number 412 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Aquarius Worries about your emotional life of family members could be prominent for you. Your head might not be as clear as you'd like. Communication could be problematic too as it might be harder than usual to say what's on your mind. You could be feeling down about something close to your heart without really understanding why. Just take the day slowly and give these heavier thoughts a chance to pass. Lucky Number 998 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius