Horoscopes for Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Aries As Warrior Mars your life-ruler enters Scorpio today, you become intensely involved in your intimate relationships until early January. It may feel like a struggle and you could be intensely frustrated at points thanks to slow progress and other people's obstinacy. But you need to aim for greater security, emotional and financial. Reach compromise agreements that are fair to all concerned. Anyone who tries to double-cross or let you down will not be forgiven in a hurry. Lucky Number 158 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Taurus Your health should feel less strained from today as Mars moves into Scorpio. Partners will be energetic and at times quite fiery, so stay on your toes. Throw your energy into joint co-operative ventures. If you pull together you can achieve a great deal more than you would solo, and it will also avoid those eyeball-to-eyeball confrontations that waste good energy. Sell yourself with more vigor. Lucky Number 243 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Gemini As macho Mars strides into your sixth house you could be irritable and rather too demanding for relationships at work to run smoothly. Go your own independent way and take satisfaction in a job being well done. Watch health since things could get a little over-heated, even accident-prone at times. Slow down a touch and strive to be more objective. Put as much attention into getting your body fit as you do towards practical work matters and all will go well. Lucky Number 715 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Cancer With Mars dancing into Scorpio, you'll find your physical energy and passionate enthusiasm will soar and you will demand the right to be yourself. No one is going to be pushing you into a corner and demand that you do your duty. Indulgence, relaxation and finding your place in the spotlight will be your main aims for the next few weeks. Passionate romance is definitely in the air. Just watch that you do not take too many risks, since Mars can be a rather headstrong energy. Lucky Number 730 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Leo Warrior Mars is now stomping through your house of home and family, so you feel restless and irritable without knowing why. Try not to take that ill-humor out on family or loved ones. Community meetings are favoured, as you'll be well received, especially if you're on the podium. The planets make you very creative now, and your original slant is just what people need. Lucky Number 809 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Virgo Direct, outspoken but not always tactful, writing letters, making phone calls and holding discussions fill your schedule as Mars tramps into your third house. Head straight for heated debates and controversies with the glint of battle in your eye. You will not suffer fools gladly and may be a little too blunt or sarcastic at times. Have a care when travelling since you're likely to drive, bicycle or run too fast. Slow down, take a few breaths and all should be well. Lucky Number 554 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Libra Your long-term security becomes more important than usual. Acquiring more money is top priority, so fight to defend your rights and get your due rewards. Passionate Mars makes you unusually intense and rather sensual, so finding pleasure will be high on your list. Do not be too impulsive or reckless in taking on new commitments just to impress other people, but steer the middle course. Lucky Number 395 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Scorpio With passionate Mars moving home to your sign for some weeks, you move into higher gear. Obstacles will be swept aside, and people who oppose you will get short shrift. Your temper is not likely to be at its smoothest, but a blunt approach is what is needed to achieve your aims. Just watch that your impulsiveness doesn't lead you into trouble. Remember the old saying, 'fools rush in where angels fear to tread'. Lucky Number 684 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Sagittarius Archers can expect a slow, slightly frustrating few weeks ahead, as Mars stalks into your twelfth house. You will achieve little by direct action or confrontation and the harder you push the less you may succeed. It would be best to develop patience. Others can be made to dance to your tune, but only if you exercise diplomacy. Why is your anger so trapped? Find out why certain of your actions are self-defeating. Lucky Number 727 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Capricorn Over the next few weeks, don't let the grass grow under your feet. You will set your goals for the future very determinedly as Mars campaign in your eleventh house. Friends and team mates will pitch in with useful suggestions and advice. You like to think of yourself as a good team player but at points you find your patience is tested. In a tight corner you will prefer to be the one making the group decisions but really you'd be best to compromise. Lucky Number 205 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Aquarius As Warrior Mars enters Scorpio, you intend to put all your grand plans into gear. You'll be working hard and promoting your ambitions over coming weeks. No one will accuse you of lacking courage or being too timid as you push rivals out of the way. You intend to make your mark. Boss figures may find you a little threatening as you obviously intend to take over the decision making role. Be aware that charging ahead in a headstrong way could run you into problems. Lucky Number 514 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries