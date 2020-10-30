Horoscopes for Friday, October 30, 2020

Aries It's time to think hard about a serious relationship and how you can make it even better than it is already. Maybe you both need to get away by yourselves for a while, or perhaps it would help if you didn't take one another so much for granted. Well, discuss your thoughts with the person concerned and see what you can come up with. Lucky Number 517 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Taurus Show a new side to yourself! You're in the mood to do something different for a change, especially if you suspect that you're stuck in a rut. You could meet someone new now and be bowled over by them, purely because they're so different from you. This will be an exhilarating and liberating relationship, so don't underestimate the effect it could have on you. Lucky Number 465 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Gemini There will be lots of contact with other people during the next few weeks, with plenty of conversations and discussions. This is right up your street, as there's nothing you like better than chatting to other people and enjoying their company. Some of your conversations will be quite light-hearted, but others could be much more serious, giving you the chance to thrash things out once and for all. Lucky Number 856 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Cancer Introduce a little excitement into your life today, especially if it's been rather humdrum recently. If your days always follow the same pattern, today you're ready to do something completely different, yet without disrupting other people's arrangements in the process. How about visiting somewhere you've never been to before? You're in the mood to explore and take a few modest risks. Lucky Number 603 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Leo During the next couple of weeks you'll really enjoy using your brain. You might do this by reading some interesting books or testing out your powers of logic with some brain-mangling puzzles. Perhaps you'd rather put pen to paper and start that novel you're always talking about. This will also be a great time for chatting to children and getting to know them better. Lucky Number 283 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Virgo Your thoughts take a domestic turn today, and they'll continue along these lines for the next few weeks. You'll enjoy talking to members of the family or having nostalgic reveries. If you're currently in the middle of moving house or arranging a big investment in some property, try to get all the arrangements out of the way by the middle of November. Lucky Number 575 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Libra You feel like doing things a little differently today, especially if your routines are usually set in stone. Ring the changes in some way without upsetting everyone else or causing mayhem in the process. If you suspect that your current way of living is adversely affecting your health, think about how you can improve matters. Even small changes could make a big difference and lead on to greater improvements. Lucky Number 964 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Scorpio You need plenty of entertainment and amusement at present, so try to depart from your usual schedule. Ideally, you should get together with someone who's a real bright spark and who isn't afraid to experiment. They'll bring out a new side of you, and you'll feel refreshed and liberated as a result. Lucky Number 957 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Sagittarius Between now and the middle of December you'll be wrapped up in your own thoughts and ideas. It's a marvellous opportunity for you to think about your current place in the world and what you want to do with your life. However, you should try not to be so engrossed in personal concerns that you completely ignore everyone else's needs. That wouldn't be a good idea. Lucky Number 186 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Capricorn Be prepared to go with the flow today, especially when you're with friends, neighbors and close relatives. Instead of having the day mapped out in advance, do things on the spur of the moment instead. It will be great to be so free-spirited and you might end up doing things that wouldn't normally occur to you. You could also have a surprise encounter with someone you didn't expect to see. Lucky Number 429 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Aquarius Reveal a different side of yourself today, Aquarius, especially if you're with someone who has set ideas about you. Alternatively, you'll see a new side of them, which could come as quite a shock if you've put them in a particular pigeonhole in your mind. If you're shopping, you'll be drawn to items that are very traditional or conservative, especially if these aren't your usual taste. Lucky Number 441 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo