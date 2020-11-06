Horoscopes for Friday, November 6, 2020

Aries You may not like everything you hear today, especially if it's offensive or controversial. You're being subjected to ideas or statements that are downright shocking and outrageous, or you're being reactionary and intolerant. Think carefully because the answer may not be nearly as cut and dried as you first imagine. Lucky Number 605 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Taurus You have the happy knack today, of getting on well with whoever happens to be around, whether you know them inside out or you've only just met. It's a fantastic day for all relationships, so make the most of it! Meet up with old friends, break the ice with someone new or simply spend the day with you-know-who. You'll have a very jolly and entertaining time. Lucky Number 124 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Gemini You're in a restless frame of mind today and easily bored. You'll want to rebel if you're with people you consider to be dull or conventional, just so you can wake them up a bit. Well, be careful how you do this because you could easily go over the top and say things that cause quite a commotion. It will be fun at the time but you know you'll end up apologizing. Lucky Number 316 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Cancer Spend the day with your favourite people because you'll have such a good time today. Invite them over to your place or perhaps you'd prefer to meet in a restaurant or bar. It's remarkably easy to get on well with whoever happens to be around, even if you aren't always very keen on them. Make the most of it! Lucky Number 239 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Leo You're in a constructive and practical mood today, making you want to get on with the chores or anything else that's high on your list of things to do. You'll get tremendous satisfaction from carrying out some home improvements or being busy at work, especially if you're making the space around you more ergonomic, comfortable or efficient. Lucky Number 644 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Virgo A certain person's words are very provocative and controversial today. Before you get yourself into a lather about what they're saying, have you considered that they may be deliberately trying to wind you up? Perhaps you shouldn't rise to the bait, so you take the wind out of their sails? You might also hear some shocking news that takes some getting used to. Lucky Number 493 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Libra It's another day when you'll gain a tremendous amount of emotional satisfaction, not to mention simple happiness, from being with people you care about. You'll also feel most comfortable if you can be in familiar surroundings rather than anywhere that you haven't seen before. If things have been tricky with a member of the family recently you'll find a way to make them easier today. Lucky Number 431 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Scorpio It's one of those days when you're kept really busy. Your feet barely touch the ground as you dash from one place to the next. There's more social activity than usual, especially with neighbors or other people you see on a regular basis. And you're blessed with plenty of tact, making it easy to say the right thing when necessary. If only every day could be like this one! Lucky Number 335 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Sagittarius Speaking of budgets, which we were yesterday, this is a good day to see how much money you have to spend on festivities this year. It could be more than you expected or it might be a lot less, but at least you'll know the truth. You might also get caught up in a charitable or philanthropic venture today, especially if some fund-raising is involved. Lucky Number 904 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Capricorn Friends help to make your world go round, Capricorn. Sociable and cheerful, you'll love spending time with people you know well. Follow your dream and push ahead with your hopes and wishes for the future. You will make a lot of progress today if you put your mind to it. A friend may give you a helping hand, too. Lucky Number 694 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Aquarius If you've been trying to solve a financial problem recently you should come up with some very unusual ideas today. Some of them might be unworkable but others could turn out to be a stroke of genius. The fact is that you probably won't know until you've given them a go, so don't be afraid to experiment. You should also be wary of dismissing other people's ideas as rubbish until you've tried them out. Lucky Number 707 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo