Horoscopes for Thursday, November 12, 2020

Aries

March 21-April 19

The troops are gathering, as mighty Mars marches into your house of others, inclining you to work in tandem over coming weeks. Keep your temper, as confrontations can flare. Be sure to get plenty of sleep tonight, as you may be low on energy tomorrow.

Lucky Number

755

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You may feel as though you're treading water today or as if you're walking through treacle. The Cosmos favors short-term projects at the moment. If you have the luxury of relaxing with your friends and family, do so and if there's work to be done, do it together while listening to your favourite music, and order pizza and beer afterwards. Try to enjoy simple moments of pleasure that are within your grasp now.

Lucky Number

247

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Macho Mars brings action and ego to your sex life. Creative juices flow and romantic notions are sure to get physical in weeks to come. You'll be called on to handle more responsibility... accept this with grace. There will be untold karmic rewards for you in the future.

Lucky Number

701

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Cancer

June 22-July 22

If you must travel for business or if you want to travel for pleasure, now is the time for Cancer to hit the road. You may actually enjoy the hustle and bustle of the airport or train station; even zipping down the highway in your automobile will seem like fun. Be sure to find a way to put spice into your life. Mars moves into Libra for 6 weeks, marking a new beginning, a new business venture or achieving a physical goal. This is a time to put your plans in motion. Avoid angry domestic scenes.

Lucky Number

187

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Leo

July 23-August 22

Many Lions will experience psychic insights now. You may just know about certain situations today; pay attention to your gut feelings. Dreams you have may be very revealing, especially about your own motivations. if you find yourself repeating destructive behavior patterns, now is the time to break them. As Mars moves to Libra, your ideas are energized and you will become very creative over the weeks ahead. Do not get impatient if others can't keep up the pace.

Lucky Number

653

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aries
Virgo

August 23-September 22

The intuitive Moon encourages deeper understanding in your personal relationships. Don't be afraid to discuss personal subjects... it is by revealing ourselves that we truly draw near to each other. Don't try to analyze or fix anything right now. Simply share information and just be. There will be plenty of time for analysis later. Mars entering Libra urges action on debts, assets, and income. You'll be keen in weeks ahead to boost the coffers; working overtime, an extra job, or whatever is needed to

Lucky Number

641

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Libra

September 23-October 22

With the Moon in Scorpio, you should be the model of financial care. Tending to those you are responsible for is a pleasure today. If you have been eating junk food and putting off your exercise routine, this is the perfect day to get back on track. As Mars dives into your sign, the cosmic pressure increases your competitive spirit and inspires you to be more aggressive, even physically combative, than usual.

Lucky Number

793

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

You may be under creative pressure today; take a few deep breaths to avoid biting anyone's head off this morning. You may be frustrated, but rest assured this too shall pass. As mighty Mars moves into Libra, the pressure from behind the scenes also grows. You'll need to investigate and develop inner strengths in the weeks ahead, overcoming the deep conditioning that we all suffer from in one way or another.

Lucky Number

583

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You may need to do some household repairs, but you can involve your loved ones in the process. If a coat of fresh paint is needed, invite your friends and family over to help. A painting party complete with beer and pizza helps the work seem like play. Whether you stay indoors or go out today, it's time to do something with your tribe. As Mars energizes your goals, don't lose patience if things get too hectic or don't go as planned. What is really making you happy? Go for what you want, and get

Lucky Number

575

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Enjoy the company of your neighbors or siblings today - word games and board games could prove to be fun! Capricorn writers may find that the muse is with them as creativity is heightened. It's a good time to touch base with your friends. Good opportunities come in your career in weeks ahead, but do not lose your temper with the boss, you'll do better to work harder and raise the stakes!

Lucky Number

216

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio
Aquarius

January 20-February 18

With the planetary forces at odds, you may have differences with your colleagues today. They say the love of money is the root of all evil, and today you may wish you had never heard of the stuff. In reality, it's only worth what it can buy, and we all know it can't buy love or happiness. Don't compromise what you value for any reason, especially not peer pressure. Mars boosts your energy for anything cultural in weeks ahead, so get out those travel books and start learning a foreign language.

Lucky Number

897

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Pisces

February 19-March 20

The Moon continues through Scorpio, giving you more energy than you have had in a while. It's a good time to go out and play; if the weather allows, get out there and let off steam. Energy can be intense as Mars enters Libra. The best use for your concentrated energies is in money and financial analysis. Psychological analysis and intense relationships are also favoured. Today is best spent with the ones you love, especially the ones who like the same activities you do. Enjoy this sunny day, because

Lucky Number

287

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Scorpio
