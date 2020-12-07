Horoscopes for Monday, December 7, 2020

The Olympian Logo
Aries

March 21-April 19

The level of chemistry flowing between you and you-know-who is so powerful right now that you could almost reach out and touch it. This could lead to some X-rated scenes but there's also a chance that it could go another way and provoke a combustible atmosphere. So do your best to steer the situation in whichever direction you want it to take.

Lucky Number

495

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Taurus

April 20-May 20

There are powerful forces at work in a relationship on this day, and they'll have quite an impact on you. If you're with that special person in your life, don't be surprised if there's a lot of tension between you that manifests as irritation and bad temper. You'll probably have a huge row and then have a very enjoyable time making it up.

Lucky Number

137

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Sparks will fly with a colleague if you're at work on this day, because there's a tremendous amount of nervous energy flowing between you. If your time is your own on this day, you'll want to devote plenty of it to enjoyment and entertainment, preferably in the company of some of your favourite people. Can you find an excuse for throwing an impromptu party?

Lucky Number

448

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Cancer

June 22-July 22

It's a peculiar day for your love life, so be prepared! If you've been trying to hide your feelings for you-know-who, they could spill out now in an unstoppable rush. If you're already happily paired up with someone, the atmosphere between you will be fun, combustible and romantic.

Lucky Number

943

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Leo

July 23-August 22

If there have been slight tensions or frictions between you and a loved one recently, this is the perfect day to get them out into the open, thrash them out and then forget about them. Things could get quite heated in the process but don't worry because they'll work out all right in the end. Put as much energy into making peace as you did in arguing!

Lucky Number

150

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio
Virgo

August 23-September 22

Enjoy this day's lively atmosphere. It's great for throwing yourself into social settings and mixing with as many people as possible. You'll feel no hint of shyness or nerves, even if you're facing a room full of strangers. If things have been tricky with a near neighbor or close relative recently, this is a good day to sort things out even if you have to be quite tough in the process.

Lucky Number

622

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Libra

September 23-October 22

You're ready to put a lot of energy and drive into the day, but you'll prefer it if you're doing things that have meaning and emotional significance for you. There's a chance that you could get quite heated over anything that strikes you as important now, and others could be taken aback by your vehemence. There might also be a minor dust-up over a financial matter.

Lucky Number

465

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Leo

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

The last thing you want right now is to be left alone, because you're feeling far too sociable for that. You're very outgoing right now, and will manage to hold your own in any social setting. If you're hoping to turn someone's head, they'll be putty in your hands once you give them the full impact of your charm and personality. They don't stand a chance!

Lucky Number

452

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You're in the mood to make a few plans this day, especially if you can look forward to them with great pleasure. Maybe you could arrange a social event for later in the month, or start planning what to do during your holidays. You'll blossom in the company of friends and other people who are on the same wavelength as you.

Lucky Number

162

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

The detail-oriented Moon is extremely supportive and helpful, so it feels good to know that you can count on some support. You may know just where the help is coming from, but with communicative Mercury all over transformative Pluto in your sign, maybe you're being looked after by your very own guardian angel. Don't let this encourage you to take foolish risks or overstep the mark.

Lucky Number

550

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius
Aquarius

January 20-February 18

You're full of energy and determination right now, especially when it comes to nailing an ambition or making a name for yourself. You'll want to give it your best shot, and you'll get very annoyed if you feel your efforts are being frustrated by others. Watch out for a rather tense atmosphere with someone older or more influential than you, as this could lead to a row.

Lucky Number

479

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aries

Pisces

February 19-March 20

A powerful sense of adventure sweeps over you on this day, making you eager to rise to challenges and to pick up the gauntlet that life throws at your feet. There will be a certain amount of daring and courage in all this, and you might even surprise yourself by getting involved in situations that would normally send you running in the opposite direction.

Lucky Number

633

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aries
