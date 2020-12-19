Horoscopes for Saturday, December 19, 2020

Aries It's one of those days when you'd be wise to mind your Ps and Qs if you want to avoid putting both feet in it or feeling like a fool. The trouble is that you're finding it hard to think before you speak, and you're rushing into situations without thinking about the possible consequences. All you can do is to apologize and try your hardest not to let it happen again. Lucky Number 920 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Taurus Someone is very short-tempered, and they're liable to fly off the handle at a moment's notice. Maybe they're feeling vulnerable in some way or are desperately trying to defend what they see as their territory. Be sensitive to this and don't goad them into being even more irritable or upset than they are already. Frankly, it's just not worth it. Lucky Number 237 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Gemini Maybe it's pre-party tension but people can turn nasty in the blink of an eye on this day. This is especially likely if they've got a lot on their plate or they think they're very important, and you may have to treat them with kid gloves if you want to avoid getting sucked into a bad-tempered war of words. Some gentle humor may help to rescue the situation before it descends into acrimony. Lucky Number 537 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Cancer Hold it! You need to approach things in a calm, controlled manner today otherwise you're likely to get yourself into a state in no time at all. That's especially likely if you're trying to meet a deadline because you'll start to panic and then become all fingers and thumbs. You might also get extremely ratty with anyone who gets in your way or asks stupid questions. Come on, is that fair? Lucky Number 853 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Leo A loved one is being rather tetchy on this day. It won't take much to get on their nerves, even if you think they're being grossly unfair about it. Try not to make the situation worse by being sarcastic or provocative. Instead, encourage them to tell you what's wrong but without raising their voice. Once you know what you've done to irritate them you can start to put it right. Lucky Number 992 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Virgo Someone is easily angered this day, and you'll want to tiptoe around them at every opportunity. They might be on the defensive and imagine that you're getting at them all the time, or they could be quick to point the finger of blame straight at you. It won't be an easy day, but try not to get swept up in the emotional dramas that are swirling around you. They'll only exhaust you. Lucky Number 208 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Libra Don't try to do too much at once on this day or you'll disappear up you know what! You're all fingers and thumbs, accident-prone and things start breaking. It won't help if you're trying to concentrate at work and a certain chatterbox doesn't know when to shut up. Ask them to be quiet but try not to sound shrewish. Lucky Number 456 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Scorpio A loved one is extremely upset on this day, and you'll soon know all about it. Things are out of proportion, so a minor hitch becomes a huge drama that means you've got to drop everything in order to calm them down. Hey ho. At least it won't last long. If you're doing some last-minute holiday shopping, you won't have as much patience as usual and nor will anyone else. Lucky Number 843 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Sagittarius A loved one gets hold of the wrong end of the stick, causing endless hassle and fuss. They're likely to get upset in the process, so you have to calm them down, and that could lead to a squabble. You may also have to cope with discord when discussing family matters, with certain people getting bogged down in daft details that you think have nothing to do with the main issue. Lucky Number 175 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Capricorn Someone is being very pedantic and picky, and they'll soon drive you round the bend with frustration. They're splitting hairs about all sorts of petty problems, but unfortunately you won't be immune from this yourself. You might get caught up in needless details that don't really matter, or take everything that happens very personally. Try to be more objective. Lucky Number 602 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Aquarius Money is a source of friction between you and friends now, so treat it with caution and respect. There could be a disagreement between you and a chum about a possession or a debt that one of you owes the other. If you're trying to organize a forthcoming social event, you could come unstuck when working out how much it's all going to cost because it might be far too expensive. Lucky Number 883 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn