Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Saturday, December 26, 2020
Aries
In recent weeks you've been quite concerned about a loved one, and things are likely to come to a head as Mercury turns in your mid-heaven. You may be able to solve the problem simply, which will be a relief all round, but there's a chance that you may have to do some serious thinking or get some expert advice before you know exactly what your next step should be. You may have to take official action of some kind.
Lucky Number386
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Taurus
It's important that you leave yourself plenty of room to manouvres during the weeks ahead, as Mercury turns retro this day, especially when it comes to making decisions and airing your opinions to the world. You need to be as flexible as possible right now, otherwise you could find that you've boxed yourself into a corner and have to do some serious back-tracking. You need to consider all points of view and not just your own.
Lucky Number886
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Gemini
Mercury will backtrack through your finances over the next few weeks, which isn't a very seasonal thought if you're already well aware that you've overspent this month. Be prepared to do some juggling or to seek expert advice if you're worried about how you're going to cope. You may be kept busy handling inheritance, tax or insurance matters, preparing investment analysis, and allocating funds for the repayment or collection of debts.
Lucky Number551
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Cancer
Mercury turning retro is offering you the chance to make sweeping and long-lasting changes to your life, and to clear the ground for some fertile growth in the next years. Lawyers and legal matters, debates, contract negotiations, partnership or other alliances, and joint ventures of any kind need attention. You don't like endings, but you must now bring an end to any situation or relationship that is holding you back or has passed its sell-by date. Look forward, not back, if you want a glittering future.
Lucky Number855
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Leo
Despite the festivities, something is nagging away at the back of your mind and you won't feel happy until you've done something about it. Do your best to tackle it over the next three weeks while it will benefit from the influence of Mercury backtracking through your sixth house. Your daily routine is filled with an increasing number of details, messages, and information, much of which will be confusing. All you can do is change your attitude to whatever is worrying you.
Lucky Number354
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Virgo
Mercury is turning retrograde at just the right time, because it's telling you to consider the validity of your long-term aims and aspirations. If they stand about as much chance of seeing the light of day as you do of winning the Lottery, then you need to streamline them or even abandon them and start again. So think about what you want from life and how you're going to get it. Children and romance may be quite erratic during this phase.
Lucky Number406
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Libra
Believe it or not, the year is getting closer to its end. Start thinking about what you want to achieve next year. If that means admitting defeat in some projects that you tried and failed to launch this year, then so be it. Mercury turns in your house of endings, so confusion from the past may be resolved in coming weeks. Onwards and upwards!
Lucky Number575
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Scorpio
Something that you've always taken for granted or believed implicitly could have a big question mark hanging over it during the next few weeks. The more entrenched your views are about this, the more difficult it will be to accept that perhaps it's time for a change of opinion or, at the very least, a revaluation of what you think. Mercury turns retro in your house of communications, so do your best to be open-minded now.
Lucky Number300
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Sagittarius
Mercury turning retrograde in your house of finances carries a rather unseasonal message, because it's telling you to pay attention to your finances over the next few weeks. If you already know that you've overspent this month, you won't need to be told that a few economies are just around the corner. Get the facts straight and pay attention to the small print. You may also have to make some adjustments to an intimate relationship so it can move into another phase.
Lucky Number254
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Capricorn
Mercury retrograde in your sign will cause some friction between you and other people during coming weeks. Matters that have been bubbling away in the background will come to the boil, forcing you to do something about them. Try not to overreact, nor to create a crisis out of something that's really very minor. You should also keep a strong sense of fair play and pay attention to every little detail.
Lucky Number910
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Aquarius
If you're still happily munching chocolates and all sorts of other goodies, you'll have to take yourself in hand at some point during the coming fortnight. Maybe you'll have to compensate for all the festive over-eating by taking more exercise or cutting back on the calories, or perhaps you'll decide that you can't delay giving up smoking any longer. As Mercury turns in your house of secrets, messages you receive at this time may be very subtle or contain hidden meanings meant only for your understanding.
Lucky Number756
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Pisces
Mercury's retro phase will raise questions in your mind about a friend or loved one during the next two weeks. You might wonder what they're playing at and have to ask them to be straight with you, or you could work hard at overcoming the current problems between you so you're able to enter a much more positive phase in your relationship.
Comments