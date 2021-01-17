Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Sunday, January 17, 2021

Aries

March 21-April 19

News you receive on this day or changes relating to your home, family or career could either be exactly what you have been hoping for, or cause confusion and disappointment. Be sure to verify any information before acting on it. A tense situation involving a financial matter or a conflict of values is building and you may need to review your stance. Friends will be the source of happiness this evening.

Lucky Number

521

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You may experience some difficulties or problems at work that could cause you to feel insecure. Arguments at home cause emotional instability and the fear of a relationship breaking up. Spend time in quiet contemplation this evening with Nature if you possibly can, and allow yourself to flow as one with the Universe.

Lucky Number

480

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Don't let a stray incident leave a bad taste in your mouth you are most likely on the right track and the event was not your doing. How you view it will depend upon your mood. The work scene is very encouraging on this day, and with the co-operation of necessary people, you should be able to achieve your goals.

Lucky Number

318

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Cancer

June 22-July 22

You're fully centred and completely aware of your surroundings. Mystery is attractive to you on this day and not sinister at all. You're free, articulate and ready for the next step. This is a great time to explore new places: take a long lunch and walk through a different part of the city, or try a new cafe this evening. Your world is full of possibilities: you'd be foolish not to participate.

Lucky Number

754

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Leo

July 23-August 22

Do whatever necessary to guard yourself against that proverbial 'one false move'. Take a step back if you need to... you can see the whole picture much better from a distance. On this day, it's important to hold your tongue. Your observations have yet to line up with the facts. If you aren't interested in getting to the bottom of things, perhaps you should leave them alone altogether.

Lucky Number

619

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Virgo

August 23-September 22

You weren't looking to cause a scene, but you find that the spotlight is on you just the same. An off the cuff remark makes you the centre of attention, but you can definitely use the situation to your advantage. If you really do mean what you've been saying, now is the moment to go into greater depth. The line between the foolish and the wise has never been more clearly drawn - just make sure you're on the right side.

Lucky Number

091

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Libra

Libra

September 23-October 22

If you don't look after yourself, you won't be in a fit state to look after anyone else, so a little selfishness is your top priority right now. If there's no time for a day off or a mini-vacation, settle for a nap or a massage. The better that you feel about yourself, the more effectively you'll perform in a fast, busy world. Unplug the phone and relax tonight. There's no reason to feel guilty about wanting a little time to yourself.

Lucky Number

736

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Live life completely on your own terms on this day. Okay, so that's what you usually do anyway but, on this day, the Universe is actually giving you permission to do so! You might not be able to believe much of what you hear, so why not ignore the bad news and absorb the good? Instead of taking someone at their word, why not do a little investigating so that you can find out all promising second hand information for yourself?

Lucky Number

818

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Money sometimes has a tendency to flow out in huge chunks with you, doesn't it: this could be one such day. You really need to make out a budget plan and stick to it - you might even need some professional help. Returns will be good if you use this day's money outflow wisely, such as purchasing assets that will appreciate well, or starting a savings plan.

Lucky Number

329

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

You'll tend to miscalculate things this day and could be prone to exaggeration. Friends or family members may need a favour from you, which you will be reluctant to do; this in turn could make them miffed. You are worrying too much at the moment, which is at the root of the problems you've been experiencing lately.

Lucky Number

716

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

With the intuitive Moon in your house of finance, there are some excellent chances for success, but you'll have to be up with the sparrows to take advantage of them. Later in the day there could be significant emotional recriminations, especially if you made the wrong move.

Lucky Number

191

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Realise the real strength you possess and lead through your own example. Despite what some may think, you are determined and enjoy being in the thick of whatever is going on. You have a good eye and a quick mind. The Moon brings a persuasive personality and the drive to accomplish your goals.

Lucky Number

920

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Pisces
