Horoscopes for Thursday, January 21, 2021

Aries If you've been waiting for situations that involve another person to settle down or progress, this is likely to happen on this day. Generally speaking, you feel that your life is moving in the right direction this day. The evening points towards love, affection and happiness coming your way. This is a good time for socialising and enjoying the positive aspects of your life. This is a particularly lucky day for you. Lucky Number 991 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Taurus Children and youths need to be careful of any fanciful promises made to them, or of any get rich quick schemes offered to them. You also need to guard your valuables against possible theft or loss on this day. Short-distance, work-related trips will not be profitable on this day. Lucky Number 735 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Gemini The risk of a headache is ever present this day and is probably caused by stress. You should think about yoga or meditation if you don't do these things already, to help you relax. You can't be a coiled spring all the time, you know. Take extra care on this day if you're driving or using power tools. Someone close by may seem very kind, but they could be waiting for an opportunity to exploit you. You can be on your guard without being paranoid. Lucky Number 646 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Cancer Do something to surprise yourself or someone else this day. You'll feel like being adventurous and trying something different for a change. Don't be afraid to go where no one has gone before: even if you don't like the result, other people's expressions of delight will make it all worthwhile. Someone close to you loves that you're unpredictability. There are benefits to reap from this change of attitude! Lucky Number 218 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Leo Although the situation you're in is serious, it's important for you to stop panicking as soon and view things calmly. The more convinced you are, the less room you seem to allow for adjustment. Heed the warning signs before issuing your decree. High speed manoeuvres may require more flexibility than you have right now. Don't try to operate anything mechanical that you're not completely familiar with, without reading the instructions first. Lucky Number 876 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Virgo You thought that you were well within your personal limits, but the telltale signs of being out of control are beginning to surface. Maybe you don't know when enough is enough after all. The fun has no definite ending, but you should be able to see that it's beginning to outrun you. Put on the brakes slowly so that you don't get rear-ended. Erratic behaviour is easily forgiven by your friends this day - just don't make it a habit. Lucky Number 815 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Libra Are you sure that you're making yourself perfectly clear? For some reason, someone close to you is getting 'no' and 'yes' confused. Get in touch with the real question that you're asking, as well as the answer that you'd like to receive. Money works better in exact figures than in round numbers. In all aspects in your life, try to be as specific as possible. You can avoid miscommunications by skipping the trivial details altogether. Lucky Number 527 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Scorpio It's time to get your priorities straight. Have you been spending too much time at work and not enough time with your partner or family? If you're uninterested in what they have to say, it's a sure sign of serious trouble. Bear in mind that other people have opinions as well - just because they're different from your own, doesn't mean they're not valid. Back off from work a bit and start sharing a little more of yourself with the people who really matter to you. Lucky Number 853 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Sagittarius Things seem to get out of hand, and you are unable to handle it all by yourself. But you should not fall prey to the feeling that life is unfair to you. Don't hesitate to ask others for help, because they are willing - so let the universe be your friend. Lucky Number 999 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Capricorn This will be a fruitful day for business. Marketing types will be boosted on this day and may clinch an important deal. Old friends or relatives may pay a surprise visit. You will spend a lot of time with your family members. Lucky Number 301 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Aquarius You can get ahead if you use your insight into future trends. The only limitations are the ones you impose yourself. Be sure to get promises in writing. Do not hesitate to become involved in a new business venture. Partnerships will be favourable and you will come up with sound ideas. Lucky Number 684 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus