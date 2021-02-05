Horoscopes for Friday, February 5, 2021

Aries You're feeling impatient and restless Aries making you want to do everything in double-quick time. If you're going travelling you'll be eager to reach your destination and will get rather irritable if you meet any delays. Better take something to keep you amused, just in case, because you really won't enjoy doing nothing. Lucky Number 969 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer

Taurus If you want to follow up what you started yesterday, you'll certainly have the energy for it. However, you may have to curb your temper, because getting angry will probably turn out to be self-defeating. Channel these feelings into your determination to get to the bottom of what's wrong. The atmosphere could also be rather tense when dealing with a close friend, so be warned. Lucky Number 169 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Gemini Relationships will go really well today provided that everyone is feeling as upbeat and go-getting as you. But things will soon come unstuck if you encounter someone who seems to be holding you back or dithering. You want action and energy, and you'll quickly get impatient if people fail to fulfil your expectations. It sounds as though you need to calm down! Lucky Number 198 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Cancer Try to get together with people who are that little bit different. You certainly aren't in the mood to spend much time with anyone who is wedded to their daily routine or who only ever seems to speak in cliches. Right now, you long for some exciting and stimulating company, especially if you're with people who encourage you to look at life from a completely different angle. Lucky Number 549 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Leo You're feeling very competitive and active today, and determined to enjoy yourself into the bargain. It's the sort of day when you feel inspired to get out your trainers and improve on your personal best in the gym, or to go jogging with a friend and beat them to the finishing line. You're also in rather a daredevil mood and will relish the chance to do something that's slightly rash or foolhardy. Great, but don't do anything stupid. Lucky Number 421 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Virgo Once again you're in a go-getting mood, particularly when it comes to doing things around the house. You might be inspired to have a blitz on the garden or to raid the kitchen cupboards for all those things that have long since passed their use-by date. It's important that you keep busy because otherwise you'll start to feel agitated, restless and ever so slightly irritable. Lucky Number 615 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Libra What a busy day! You're dashing around so much that you're almost a blur, yet you'll have a good time provided that you don't take anything too seriously and you aren't working to a very strict deadline. If you do have one eye on the clock all the time, you'll soon start to feel impatient and hassled at the merest hint of a delay or interruption. Keep busy, but don't run yourself ragged in the process unless you have absolutely no choice. Lucky Number 682 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Scorpio You're in a money-minded mood today. That is good news if you're going shopping because you'll have a keen eye for a bargain. But no matter what you're doing, you'll place more importance on your priorities in life than normal and will get quite heated on the subject if you're challenged. You're ready to defend such things to the death, but is such vehemence really necessary? Lucky Number 283 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Sagittarius Make the most of today's energy and stamina because they'll help you make plenty of progress. You might even be able to work up the enthusiasm to tackle jobs that you've been postponing through lack of energy. However, if you sit around doing nothing, you'll soon begin to feel agitated and annoyed, which is when the fireworks will start. So keep busy, and then you stand a better chance of getting through the day without blowing your top. Lucky Number 329 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Capricorn People are very interesting today as they're being unpredictable. Someone might make a suggestion out of the blue that turns out to be really enjoyable, or you could bump into the last person you were expecting to see but be delighted by the encounter. Alternatively, maybe you should be the one who's creating the surprises by ringing up someone you haven't seen for a while or giving yourself a complete break from your normal routine. Lucky Number 924 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Aquarius Going shopping? Don't be surprised if you start buying all sorts of things on the spur of the moment. When you look at them after you've taken them home, you may wonder what on earth possessed you to buy some of them. They might not be your usual taste at all, or they could be the sort of two-minute wonders whose ultimate destination is the bin. If you're reading this before you go shopping, try to curb your enthusiasm and save yourself some money in the process. Lucky Number 590 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer