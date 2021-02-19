Horoscopes for Friday, February 19, 2021

Aries Immersing yourself in home comforts, or getting together with loved ones will make you feel all warm inside today. You're in a relaxed and loving mood, and will enjoy being with people who know you well and who don't expect you to be something you're not. You might even be inspired to do some cooking, especially if it's delicious comfort food. Lucky Number 951 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Taurus You've been concentrating so much on your goals and ambitions during the past few weeks that other areas of your life have had to take a back seat. Well, you now get the chance to devote more time to them, especially if this means getting together with friends, taking part in some group activities or relaxing with a favourite hobby. You deserve some light relief! Lucky Number 567 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Gemini During the coming four weeks you need to think about your long-term aims and ambitions. How are they coming along or have your virtually ignored them recently? Set yourself a goal and work steadily towards it, because when you've achieved it will be a fabulous boost to your ego. You may also be given more responsibility during the coming month. Lucky Number 469 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Cancer Life starts to look much rosier from today, and this upbeat phase will continue for the coming four weeks. Don't let it pass you by without doing something memorable and enjoyable, such as rising to a challenge or having the courage to do something you've always wanted to try. There's a lot of luck around between now and mid-March, but it will bypass you unless you create the opportunities for good fortune to come your way. In other words, don't just sit around waiting for good things to land in your lap! Lucky Number 189 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Leo Close relationships take on added significance from today, and they'll continue to occupy your thoughts for the next four weeks. This is a brilliant phase for getting closer to some of the people in your life and establishing a more intimate rapport with them. This could be emotional rather than sexual intimacy, although you probably won't be averse to a lot of action in the bedroom. Lucky Number 348 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Virgo The astrological emphasis is slowly switching from work to your relationships, and it takes another step in that direction today. During the next four weeks you'll discover a lot about yourself by being with other people. For example, you might get a better idea of what you think about something by discussing it with someone else, and you'll also feel more complete when you're with people than when you're by yourself. Lucky Number 954 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Libra Enjoyment has been your main priority during the past four weeks but the picture is now changing and you're starting to take more notice of your work and duties. This is certainly a good day for catching up with the chores, and for making sure that you haven't overlooked anything important recently. Colleagues and bosses are helpful and friendly, so it's a favorable day for talking to them or asking their advice. Lucky Number 464 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Scorpio Good news! The accent is on your love life and creativity for the next four weeks, and it looks as though there's plenty of enjoyment in the pipeline for you. Start by arranging some social activities so you have something to look forward to. This is the perfect time to express your true self in some way, especially if it involves something arty, sporty or dramatic. This is no time to stand in the shadows - your place is in the limelight! Lucky Number 439 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Sagittarius As an adventurous Sagittarian, you usually have your eye fixed firmly on distant horizons but during the next four weeks you'll be much more interested in what's going on under your nose. That's because you'll be happiest when you're in familiar surroundings, preferably surrounded by people you know inside out. Maybe this is your chance to rediscover some of your roots, simply by spending more time with your family and closest friends. Lucky Number 533 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Capricorn Get talking to some of the people in your life, Cap. It's a wonderful day for making contact with others, whether you're ringing them for a chat or meeting to discuss the most momentous news you've heard in years. If you've been having problems with a close member of the family or a neighbor recently, this is a good day for trying to sort things out and create a more peaceful atmosphere between you. Lucky Number 462 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Aquarius Financial matters take on added importance now, and this phase will continue for the next four weeks. During this time you might evaluate people on the basis of what they own rather than who they are, or you could consider yourself a failure because you don't have as many assets as someone you admire. Avoid being materialistic because it isn't your style and in the end it will only make you unhappy. Lucky Number 508 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius