Horoscopes for Sunday, February 21, 2021

Aries A friend has a lot of influence over you today, even if you aren't conscious of it at the time. For instance, you might start mimicking their body language, or you could absorb everything they tell you without questioning it for a second. If you meet someone for the first time now they'll have a powerful impact on you, whether you like them or hate them. Lucky Number 919 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Taurus Find the time to study your finances today, simply to make sure that everything is flowing smoothly. Check that payments are going through properly, and that nothing has been overlooked. It's also a good day to do some research on ways to make your money go further, such as a high-earning savings account. Lucky Number 684 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Gemini This is a wonderful day for talking to a partner about the things that really matter to them, because the conversation will bring you closer together. If you meet someone for the first time today, it could be the start of a very intense relationship that will teach you a great deal about yourself. What's more, you may get the distinct impression that you were meant to know one another. Lucky Number 652 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Cancer Focus on financial matters today because you'll handle them with intelligence and shrewdness. This is the perfect day for negotiating a better deal or asking for a pay rise at work, and you'll be delighted by the results. If you have your eye on a colleague and have been wondering when to make your move, things are working in your favor right now provided that you don't come across as too pushy or predatory. Lucky Number 791 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Leo This is turning out to be quite a month for your relationships and today you get another chance to make deep emotional contact with some of the people in your life. It's great for talking to loved ones about things that you both consider to be important, or simply for sitting together in companionable silence. If you meet someone for the first time today, they'll make a big impact on you. You may even suspect that you were fated to know one another. Lucky Number 455 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Virgo It's a good day for spending money, provided that you do it wisely and aren't buying things purely to keep yourself amused. If a household appliance or work-related item has been playing up lately, either to get it mended or buy a replacement. At some point, you could be on the receiving end of someone's confidences, so listen carefully. Lucky Number 463 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Libra It would be a shame to spend too much time by yourself, because you could meet someone who has quite an impact on you. You might be very taken by their appearance or there could be a mysterious bond between you that makes you want to see them again. Take care if you're already committed to someone else because today's sexual chemistry will make it hard to put this new person out of your mind. You could be playing with fire! Lucky Number 383 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Scorpio If money has been burning a hole in your pocket recently you'll be pleased to hear that this is a marvellous day to go shopping. However, that doesn't mean you should snap up everything you see, regardless of whether you need it. Instead, you should make your money count and only buy items that are essential or which will transform your life in some way. Lucky Number 602 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Sagittarius Keep in touch with the people around you today because you'll gain a lot from them. You might have an in-depth conversation with someone in which you both discuss your feelings, or you'll gain a greater understanding of what makes a certain person tick. There's even a chance that a new relationship could get off the ground now, as you discover that you have more in common than you realized. Lucky Number 835 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Capricorn Your idea of heaven today is to lock yourself away from the rest of the world and to have some precious time to yourself. You certainly aren't interested in doing things that merely pass the time, because these will make you feel frustrated and short-changed. If you're currently involved in a secret relationship, it's about to move into a new phase. Lucky Number 081 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Aquarius Take heart if you're single, because you could meet someone who knocks you sideways today. There will be a strong attraction between you, even if it's still very early days in your relationship, and you won't be able to get them out of your head. If you're already involved with someone, you'll be able to gain a better understanding of what makes them tick now. Lucky Number 118 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces