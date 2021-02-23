Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Aries

March 21-April 19

Your thoughts are speeded up today, enabling you to think and process ideas much more rapidly than usual. This is great if you need to make quick decisions or stay ahead of the game in a discussion, and you'll impress everyone around you. However, you may decide that some of your ideas should be kept secret for the time being, perhaps because they aren't yet ready to see the light of day.

Lucky Number

852

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Do you have many outside interests? Would you like to develop a few more? If so, consider your options. Is there a club or society that you've often thought about joining? Well, this would be a good time to do something about it and it could bring added benefits by increasing your circle of friends. You might also feel the urge to get more involved in one of your hobbies.

Lucky Number

125

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Gemini

May 21-June 21

There's no need to worry if you're taking part in a discussion or important meeting, or you're going to a job interview, today. You'll have plenty to say for yourself, without hogging the conversation, and you'll also be able to stand up for yourself if necessary. Even when chatting with older friends, parents or your other half, you'll be able to express yourself with clarity and vigor.

Lucky Number

859

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Remember those ideas that you had yesterday? Well, you're now ready to discuss them with other people, whether you simply want to get their feedback or you need their cooperation before putting your plans into action. You'll enjoy having a lively discussion about what to do next, and even though a few sparks will fly they'll help to inspire you even further. This is also a great day for getting involved in a brain-storming session about an educational or travel matter.

Lucky Number

302

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Leo

Leo

July 23-August 22

You'll have no problems standing up for yourself today, whether you're talking to your other half or a colleague. You won't have to be vociferous or noisy, either, because you'll have enough confidence simply to state your opinions and know that they'll be heard. This is also a good day for ironing out any mundane financial matters that need your attention, especially if they call for persistence and effort.

Lucky Number

347

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Someone has a way with words today -- fiery, spirited and not afraid to say what they think, yet they won't become abusive or rude in the process. Maybe you could learn from this in some way, especially if you're usually very careful about giving others the right impression of yourself? Perhaps it's time to be rather more daring than usual!

Lucky Number

170

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Libra

September 23-October 22

You're very quick witted today, especially if you have to explain your actions or justify yourself in some way. What's more, your answers won't put anyone's back up or cause a fuss, which will be a relief. This is also a good day for talking about domestic matters and property deals, and if you're looking at a prospective new home you'll enjoy asking some pertinent questions.

Lucky Number

828

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Conversations take a lively turn today, and you'll gladly give as good as you get. There won't be anything malicious or mean-spirited about this, so don't worry about getting caught up in a slanging match. Instead, you'll enjoy some mind-bending discussions. All the same, there will be no flies on you if you take part in a negotiation, and you'll score points left, right and center.

Lucky Number

667

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

If you've been wondering when is the best time to sort out a financial muddle or do some clever negotiating, get cracking today while you're in the right frame of mind. You'll come up with some clever comments and you certainly won't let anyone run rings around you. If you need to put someone in their place you'll manage to do it with a mixture of firmness and tact. Which is pretty good going!

Lucky Number

269

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

You'll enjoy keeping on the move today, even if that simply means rushing around like a headless chook at home or taking lots of short journeys in the course of your day-to-day activities. The one thing you won't appreciate is being stuck in one place for hours on end, with nothing to keep you interested. If that happens, you'll amuse yourself by starting a heated debate with someone or making some spiky comments.

Lucky Number

617

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

It's the ideal day for getting involved in some negotiations because you'll be able to play your hand without giving away too many of your tactics or motives. You'll also be very quick at noticing if someone starts playing games with you or trying to trick you in some way. Yet you'll manage to do all this with charm and wit, which will ensure there are no hard feelings no matter how things turn out.

Lucky Number

285

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Get ready for a lively discussion with a friend. They'll manage to draw you out of your shell, and you may even say things that you wouldn't normally utter purely because you're being encouraged to speak your mind. If you're trying to organize a forthcoming social event, this is a great day to advance your preparations by getting on the phone or sending a blizzard of emails, and making sure that everyone concerned knows what's going on.

Lucky Number

338

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius
