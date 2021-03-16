Horoscopes for Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Aries Make this a day for keeping in touch with people. You'll enjoy catching up with all the local gossip by talking to a neighbor or by having a long session on the phone with some friends. You'll doubtless hear something very interesting and may even have to pass it on. On the other hand, you may prefer to put pen to paper by writing letters or cards. Lucky Number 811 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Taurus Keep a close eye on your wallet or purse today, otherwise money will fly out of it in all directions when you buy things on the spur of the moment. This is especially likely to happen if you're feeling bored or irritable, because then you'll want to spend your way out of your bad mood. That's fine if you've got the money to spare, but not such good news if you're counting the pennies. Lucky Number 515 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Gemini You need a break from your usual routine, otherwise you'll begin to feel bored. Once that happens, you might be inspired to liven things up a little by creating distractions or disruptions, or simply by being rather rude to someone who would prefer it if you were polite. Whoops! So do yourself a favor and avert trouble by letting off steam before you reach screaming point. Lucky Number 491 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Cancer Today you're happiest if you can be left to get on with things at your own pace and by yourself. It's not that you're feeling antisocial, simply that you'll appreciate having some peace and quiet, especially if your home life is quite busy at the moment. Your powers of concentration are good right now, so make the most of them. Lucky Number 359 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Leo Get chatting to people who are on the same wavelength today. A fascinating conversation makes you look at a particular topic in a completely new light, or you might get the chance to display your knowledge about something. If you've been toying with the idea of joining a club or society, why not turn your thoughts into action? Lucky Number 170 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Virgo The more important an event is, the more likely it is to go haywire today, so be warned. Don't trust to luck or simply hope that everything will be okay at the time, because things won't work out that way at all. Try to allow for as many contingencies as possible but, above all, be relaxed and do your best to take everything in your stride. You should also keep your sense of humor at all times. Lucky Number 649 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Libra You're in an outgoing and sociable mood today, so try to not to spend too much time by yourself. It would be good fun to meet a friend for a chat, even if you can only spare the time for a cup of coffee. Alternatively, you might enjoy sending lots of emails or visiting a chat room. Being with people from different walks of life will fascinate you right now. Lucky Number 543 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Scorpio You're in an easy-going mood today and you want everyone around you to have a nice time too. You might even be inspired to cook a special someone their favourite meal or agree to do what they want rather than what you would have preferred. It's one of those nice days where nothing very important happens but you simply enjoy the company of some of your nearest and dearest. Lucky Number 780 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Sagittarius It's a disruptive and chaotic day, so be prepared for things to go slightly haywire. For instance, someone you can normally count on might throw a wobbly, an appointment might be changed at the last minute or a household appliance could go on the blink. The more rigid you like your days to be, the more fraught you'll feel. Maybe you need to lighten up a little and take things more in your stride? Lucky Number 149 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Capricorn You'll enjoy keeping on top of tiny details today, whether you're at home or at work. It will help to jot down ideas as they occur to you, so there's no risk of forgetting something vital until it's too late to do anything about it. You're also in a tidy frame of mind, and could even be inspired to sort out the files on your computer or back up any important work in case it gets lost. Isn't it great to be so organized? Lucky Number 409 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Aquarius You long for a quiet life, free from trouble and bad feeling. In an ideal world you would spend the day on your own desert island, surrounded by things that make you happy and with plenty of ocean between you and your problems. You may not be able to do that literally but you can do it metaphorically, perhaps by indulging in the delicious escapism of a favourite film, or an engrossing book. Lucky Number 090 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus