Horoscopes for Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Aries You're at your most charming, diplomatic and engaging today, so make the most of it! Get chatting to someone you want to impress, ask out that person who makes your knees go weak, treat your other half to your best seduction routine or simply enjoy spreading a little sunshine wherever you go. It's also a great day for buying yourself a few lovely treats. Lucky Number 545 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Taurus You have enough charm to captivate almost anyone this today, which is very good news if you're hoping to dazzle a certain person and turn them into your devoted slave. You've got sexual chemistry spilling out of every pore, so be careful how you use it. This is also a wonderful day for expressing your creative or artistic side, perhaps by going to the cinema or ballet. Lucky Number 413 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Gemini Being a Gemini means you're no slouch when it comes to using your brain, and you're at your most efficient and clever today. You'll really enjoy getting involved in an intellectual debate, although no one else will match your brainpower and you may be rather surprised when you win the argument so easily. It's also a great day for presenting your case in a way that everyone understands. Lucky Number 781 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Cancer Concentrate on your business contacts today because these will go really well. You'll be able to say the right thing to the right person and everyone will enjoy being around you. If you're currently involved with someone who's much older or younger than you, you'll have a good time with them now and your relationship will benefit in many different ways. Lucky Number 482 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Leo If you get involved in a discussion or intellectual debate you'll find it easy to air your views today. What's more, you'll manage to do so without sounding as though you're looking for a fight, and you'll want to listen to the other person's ideas as well. If you need to chase someone up because they've been dragging their heels, do it today while you can combine a direct approach with diplomacy. Lucky Number 359 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Virgo If you've been wondering when is a good time to sort out queries over a bill, bank statement or taxation matter, you should take advantage of today's good energies. You'll be able to put across your point of view easily, and you'll be firm but polite if you suspect someone is trying to mess you about. You'll get results, and they could happen quicker than you expected. Lucky Number 748 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Libra Once again you're top of everyone's list of their favourite people, so enjoy it while it lasts. Arrange to go out with one special person or get together with the gang. If you're meeting someone and you're desperate to impress them, there will be nothing to worry about provided that you don't try too hard. Be your usual charming self, and all will be well. Lucky Number 512 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Scorpio Your brain is working really well Scorpio, and you've got the confidence to say what you think. It's the perfect combination if you're involved in a discussion or negotiation, because you'll make your point without sounding too aggressive. If you're currently involved in a property deal, this is a great day for chasing up anyone you're waiting to hear from. Lucky Number 111 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Sagittarius Romance is in the air and if you play your cards right you'll have a deliciously amorous day. But don't sit back waiting for you-know-who to make the first move because then it might never happen. Make some naughty suggestions to your beloved or arrange a dinner date for the two of you. If you're single at the moment you'll get just as much happiness from being with some of your favourite people. Lucky Number 574 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Capricorn End the month on an enjoyable, comfortable note. Once again you're in the mood to be with people you know almost as well as you know yourself, and also to stay close to home. But you're also feeling quite sociable, so how about inviting a close friend or family member round for a meal, or going over to their place? If you're house-hunting today you'll be turned off by anything that's very wacky or which doesn't look right. Lucky Number 988 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Aquarius This is a fantastic day for being brave and saying what you think. You won't have to be very aggressive or confrontational about it, either, which will come as a relief. If you're currently negotiating a deal, you'll be able to put forward your point of view and stand your ground without going weak at the knees or caving in at the first hint of opposition. Make the most of it while it lasts! Lucky Number 348 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio