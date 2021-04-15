Horoscopes for Thursday, April 15, 2021

Aries You could fall in love with an idea or a belief now, or you might be enchanted by the way someone's mind works. This will be a fascinating experience that could teach you a great deal about yourself. An in-depth conversation with a friend will give you plenty of food for thought, and might even lead to you to the answer to a current problem. Don't underestimate what happens today! Lucky Number 156 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Taurus Welcome the opportunity today to talk about your deepest feelings and needs, especially if you've been having a difficult time over the past few days. Have the courage to open up your heart to someone you trust, whether they're your other half, a long-term friend or an objective third party. A close relationship could also go through a very intense and passionate phase. Lucky Number 516 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Gemini The relationship between you and a certain person will become much stronger and more intimate today if you follow your instincts. Let this person into your life, perhaps by confiding in them or by letting them talk to you, or by working together to make your alliance more rewarding and enriching. What happens now could transform this relationship for ever. Lucky Number 326 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Cancer If you've been having problems with a certain person recently, especially if you work with them, this is a great chance to put matters right. Have a chat with them, say how you feel and do your best to patch things up. But make sure you mean it, and that there aren't any hints of blackmail or bargaining in what you're saying. Lucky Number 444 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Leo You're feeling better today, which is good news after yesterday's rather downbeat atmosphere. This is a wonderful day for being with some of your favourite people because you'll appreciate having them around. You could also make some improvements to your relationship, almost without realizing it. It's certainly a good day for burying the hatchet or forgiving one another for recent transgressions. Lucky Number 549 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Virgo The emphasis is on close relationships at the moment and that theme continues today. At least things are a lot more cheerful for you than they were yesterday, which is good news. You also have the chance to change a relationship for the better, so maybe this is your opportunity to talk about what happened yesterday. This will be an emotional experience, so be prepared. Lucky Number 273 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Libra Relationships carry a lot of emotional impact today, making it a great opportunity to be with some of the people you care about. If there have been problems between you and a certain someone recently, this is a super day for sorting everything out and getting things back on track. It's also good for analyzing your feelings about someone so you know exactly where you stand. Lucky Number 585 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Scorpio How can you make some small but telling changes to your life? Maybe you could spend more time on the priorities in life and less time on inessentials, such as vegging out in front of the TV when you would much rather sit in another room and read a book. All it takes is a little motivation and you've got plenty of that today. Lucky Number 186 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Sagittarius Love has the power to transform your life today. You might meet someone who knocks you off your feet and gives your life a meaning it never had until now. If you're already involved with someone, this is a great day for enjoying one another's company and also for talking about how you can improve your relationship in the future. Lucky Number 268 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Capricorn You've really been through the mill in the past few days, but at long last you can start to pull yourself together again. But first you've got to think about what happened and, preferably, talk about it as well to someone who understands. Do your best to learn more about yourself through this experience because then you'll have got something constructive out of it. Lucky Number 467 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Aquarius A certain person has a tremendous impact on you today, whether they appeal to you mentally or physically. There's definitely sexual magnetism in the air which makes life very exciting and unpredictable even if you aren't taking it seriously. If you do meet someone new now, it will be hard to get them out of your thoughts and maybe you won't want to. Lucky Number 878 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini