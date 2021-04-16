Horoscopes for Friday, April 16, 2021

Aries Someone dear to your heart is feeling defensive and aggravated, and you have to tiptoe around them to avoid getting your head bitten off. It's more than likely that you'll have a row with this person at some point, partly because they're apparently spoiling for a fight and partly because you'll quickly catch their agitated mood. But there's no need to make a meal of it, is there? Lucky Number 265 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Taurus There are hidden tensions in the air and they're putting everyone on edge. It's one of those tricky days when people are sending unspoken messages by sulking, slamming doors or being monosyllabic. Should you join in and be equally uncommunicative, or do your best to clear the air and then put the whole thing behind you? Lucky Number 445 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Gemini Keep your social links with your finances separate Gemini, as it will end up in acrimony and bad feeling. For instance, if someone asks to borrow one of your belongings, they may fail to return it., much to your annoyance. There could also be friction about the amount of money that a certain person wants you to spend. Lucky Number 163 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Cancer Something gets on your nerves today, making you feel edgy and irritable. But there are reasons why you can't let off steam in the way you'd like. Perhaps you're cross with someone who's older or more important than you, so you feel that it would be inappropriate to lose it with them. If you do allow yourself to express your anger, get it over with quickly and don't make a meal of it. Lucky Number 142 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Leo Secrets have a funny way of making themselves public knowledge today, so be very careful about what you say. If you want to keep some facts private you shouldn't breathe them to a living soul. Even that person you trust implicitly may accidentally let the cat out of the bag now. There could also be embarrassment in certain quarters when someone makes some non-PC comments. Is this person being crass or is everyone else being too sensitive for words? Lucky Number 136 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Virgo It's a bad-tempered day in which almost anything and anyone could rub you up the wrong way. The key is your level of emotional involvement because the more connected you feel to a person or thing, the more likely you are to blow your top about it. There could also be a fuss when someone starts to feel jealous and possessive, or they object to you seeing one of your friends. Not an easy day. Lucky Number 505 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Libra Someone's feeling rather agitated. It's difficult to be around them for long because they feel like a volcano that's about to blow and you don't really want to be covered in red-hot lava when they do explode. But you may not have much choice in the matter, especially if you're the reason they're feeling so agitated in the first place. If you've stepped out of line, be prepared to face the rather loud music. Lucky Number 410 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Scorpio Something is bugging you. You've been left having to do lots of work while everyone else swans off and has a great time, or you feel like a slave who has to pander to the demands of the rest of the family. It would be far better to say what's wrong than to bottle it up and then express it through sulky silences or barbed comments. Lucky Number 985 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Sagittarius The more someone cares about you, the more het up they're likely to be today. So at least you'll know they care if you're confronted by someone who's got steam coming out of their ears, even if they do deafen you by bellowing at you. All the same, try not to deliberately provoke this person into losing their temper, especially by making them feel jealous or possessive. Lucky Number 440 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Capricorn Life is tough today, due to the antics of certain people. A loved one is being incredibly difficult or they've gone into a huge sulk, or perhaps every conversation ends in a shouting match. Try to work out what's going on, otherwise you'll start to feel like the spot marked X, especially if you're the butt of everyone's anger. Have you done something to upset them? Lucky Number 339 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Aquarius It feels as though everything is conspiring against you today. There's too much work to do, you've got too many chores to get through or someone seems to think you're their unpaid slave. No wonder you're close to losing your temper or telling someone what they can do with their job. Try to keep things in proportion while also saying what's wrong. Above all, don't sound as though you're blaming others for your own problems. Lucky Number 860 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo