Horoscopes for Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Aries Talk to someone who comes from another country or culture. You'll be intrigued by their slant on life and could have a fascinating conversation as a result. What's more, sharing your experiences will make you both think and will help you to understand one another better. If you're wondering where to go for your next holiday, you could have a flash of inspiration now. Lucky Number 662 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Taurus You're feeling things with extra intensity today. They've taken on additional meaning, whether that means they've made you extra happy or extra sad. Do your best to maintain an even keel, otherwise you could have a rather difficult day in which you feel tossed about on the stormy seas of emotion. Lucky Number 931 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Gemini Have you been neglecting your social life recently? If so, make up for it today by getting together with some of your favourite people. You don't have to do anything wildly exciting, because even meeting for a quick cup of coffee or a drink after work will help to cheer you up and make you feel that all's right with the world. Lucky Number 670 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Cancer You need to relax and take life easy today, after yesterday's tantrums. Luckily you're feeling cheerful and gregarious, and you're also ready to say sorry if you think it's necessary. At some point, take a look around your home and see if there's scope for any improvements. They don't have to cost a bomb, either, so there's no need to get carried away and go over-budget. Lucky Number 951 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Leo You have a big smile on your face and it's making you really popular. As a result, it would be a shame to keep yourself to yourself today unless there's no way round it. Get together with friends or close relatives, even if you're only having a chat in the street or meeting for a coffee at lunchtime. You could also hear some good news. Lucky Number 478 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Virgo Someone dear to your heart is in a very intense mood today, so they take everything much more seriously than usual. This is okay for a while, but it could wear you down when this person starts to sound like a broken record because there's only one thing they want to talk about. You might also be gripped by intense feelings, especially about the past, making you highly sensitive and on your guard. Lucky Number 610 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Libra It's a lively and enjoyable day, dear Libra, and you'll enjoy pottering around doing whatever takes your fancy. Ideally, you should get out and about rather than stay stuck in one place for too long, even if all you can manage is a walk round the shops at lunchtime. A change of of scene will help to keep your brain active. Lucky Number 908 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Scorpio Money really gets to you today, putting you in an intense mood where you take things far too seriously. You may also have a tendency to judge others by what they own, because right now you're equating money with power. So if someone has a lot of money you imagine that they've got a lot of clout too. If this describes you, try not to use it as an excuse to throw your weight around. Lucky Number 246 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Sagittarius Your emotions take an intense and almost obsessive turn today, so be warned. Everything will feel more important than it usually does and you might even get worked up about things you normally take in your stride. Think about why this might be and try not to subject your nearest and dearest to a lot of unnecessary drama and upset. It will help to take some physical exercise, such as dancing or a good long walk. Lucky Number 203 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Capricorn If you've been wondering what to buy someone for a present, you'll spot the perfect gift today. You'll want to keep it a secret for the time being but don't worry because this will be surprisingly easy. You might even enjoy the secrecy as you smuggle the item into the house and then hide it somewhere. You're feeling generous but don't spend more money than you can afford. A heartfelt gesture means more than material values. Lucky Number 540 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Aquarius You've calmed down a lot after yesterday's fun and games, and you feel the need to apologize if you think you went over the top. When you've stopped grovelling you'll enjoy getting together with close friends for a chat or spending time on a favourite hobby. It's a gentle, easy-going day and you'll choose activities that reflect this mood. Lucky Number 547 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra