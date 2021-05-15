Horoscopes for Saturday, May 15, 2021

Aries You're determined to go your own sweet way... and blow the consequences. That's how it seems to everyone else, anyway, even if you have a different perspective on the situation. There may be very good reasons why you aren't prepared to toe the line, but unless you're careful, you may simply appear to be wilful and subversive. Maybe you should explain your point of view? Lucky Number 985 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Taurus A friend or acquaintance is a law unto themselves today, and there isn't a thing you can do about it. In fact, the more you try to make them toe the line or behave in the way that's expected of them, the more likely they are to do the complete opposite of what you want. You may even decide that they're deliberately being provocative and unhelpful. Lucky Number 401 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Gemini A certain someone is a law unto themselves today and there's nothing you can do about it except let them get on with it. Trying to stop them or raising objections will simply make them even more determined to do their own thing, so you may as well save your breath. If you're tempted to rebel against an authority figure or fly in the face of convention, try to do it in ways that will cause the fewest ructions and the least amount of trouble. Lucky Number 167 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Cancer A certain person is determined to go their own way today, and to hell with the consequences. They're so keen to express their independence and remind everyone that they're a free spirit that they might easily go over the top and end up being a lot more outrageous or bloody-minded than they'd intended. If you want to prove a point, try not to get so steamed up that you're willing to risk almost anything as a result. Lucky Number 872 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Leo Beware anyone who wants to drive the point home today because others won't know where to draw the line. Someone is determined to be noticed, even if they have to make a mighty song and dance in the process. Be careful when handling financial matters because a close partner may react badly to whatever you suggest. It might be best if you suspend all discussions for the time being until everyone is in a more co-operative mood. Lucky Number 427 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Virgo Give a certain person plenty of space and freedom today, because the last thing they want is to feel hampered, hemmed in, or as though they're your personal property. It may not be easy to do this, but it's the only answer unless you want to have a rebellion on your hands. The more you try to control this person's behavior, the more determined they'll be to go their own way. Lucky Number 769 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Libra Someone is feeling daredevilish and naughty today, ready to take all sorts of risks that will probably make your hair stand on end. They may also be keen to prove a point, and will be so determined to do this that they won't really care what happens as a result. Take care if you start to feel agitated or restless, because that might make you careless, leaving you accident-prone. Pay attention to what you're doing, especially if you're driving or handling hot or sharp objects. Lucky Number 791 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Scorpio A loved one wants to be a free spirit so them get on with it. Trying to curb this need for freedom and desire for independence will simply set them against you. Besides, don't you understand how they're feeling? Maybe you're secretly feeling the same and long to do something daring and adventurous? Well, what's stopping you? Lucky Number 262 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Sagittarius A clash between someone's upbringing and their current behavior shows the more restrictive and conventional their background is, the more eager they'll be to rebel in some way and prove their independence. This could lead to a showdown or a major display of temperament unless everyone is on their best behavior. But that isn't very likely! Lucky Number 819 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Capricorn If you are determined to do exactly what you want today, this could make you very unpopular, especially if you want to draw a lot of attention to yourself by being wildly unconventional or controversial. Watch out because you may also be slightly accident-prone. If you're driving, stick to the speed limit and don't be tempted to try any clever moves in case they don't work out the way you wanted. Lucky Number 540 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Aquarius Be careful when handing money matters today and don't rush in where angels fear to tread. Why are you in such a hurry about all this? The more hasty you are, the more likely it is that you'll make a mistake and you'll kick yourself later on. Be especially careful if you're determined to prove a point, because being headstrong and wilful could turn out very expensive. Lucky Number 988 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus