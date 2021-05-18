Horoscopes for Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Aries This is a terrific day for doing some research or getting to the bottom of a mystery. You're in an inquisitive frame of mind and will happily sift through lots of facts, until you find what you're looking for. Right now you're also interested in what makes people tick, so will enjoy asking others about their interests and backgrounds. Avoid questions that are too personal or prying. Lucky Number 131 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Taurus There's a New Moon today, and it's just what you need to lift your spirits after the problems of the past few days. Allow it to work its magic on you by reinforcing your enthusiasm for future projects and renewing your energy so you can do something about them. You might also make some interesting new contacts during the coming fortnight, so get out and about. Lucky Number 240 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Gemini This is a wonderful day for taking part in a discussion or negotiation because talking things through will lead to increased understanding of one another. With luck, your conversation will get down to the nub of the problem, giving you the chance to sort it out and come to some sort of agreement. You'll be justified in feeling pleased with the way you've handled everything. Lucky Number 178 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Cancer Today's New Moon will affect your friendships and future plans over the next two weeks. This means you might meet someone who'll become a new friend or associate, or an existing friendship could enter a completely new phase. If you've been meaning to extend your social life by joining a club or society, this is the perfect time to take the plunge. It might work out a lot better than you'd hoped. Lucky Number 367 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Leo The New Moon shines a bright light on your career and long-term plans and inspires you to make a fresh start with them during the next two weeks. Maybe this is your cue to apply for a new job or work towards a cherished ambition? Don't underestimate what you're capable of, Leo, because this is your chance to dazzle everyone with your many skills. Lucky Number 598 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Virgo You're feeling much more positive than you were yesterday, which is good news, and you're ready to put right any mistakes that you made while you were feeling so down. You're in an inquisitive mood and will enjoy getting to the bottom of anything that even remotely resembles a mystery. If you have the time you'll love burying your nose in a detective novel or watching a thriller on TV. It's exactly what you're in the mood for. Lucky Number 946 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Libra You aren't at your most practical or organized today, so take care if you're supposed to be doing something complicated or important. The fact is that you'd rather curl up in a corner with a good book and let the world carry on without you, so it will be a struggle to put on a smiling face and pretend that you're completely in control of yourself. Ideally, you should postpone doing anything really important until you feel better able to cope with it. Lucky Number 165 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Scorpio Today's New Moon heralds a turning point in your relationship. If things have been difficult between you lately they could start to improve, or you might embark on a completely new connection with someone you've only just met. If you're about to move in with someone or marry them, you've chosen a really auspicious time to do it. Congratulations! Lucky Number 544 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Sagittarius This is a fantastic day for doing some research. You want to uncover facts and figures, and won't be happy unless you've tracked down all the info you're looking for. Maybe this means you'll read the weekend papers from cover to cover or spend hours surfing the net. But don't forget to talk to loved ones because one of them may turn out to have the answers you're looking for. Lucky Number 724 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Capricorn Today's New Moon brightens up your life, and you could do with some sunshine after the difficulties of the past few days. Happily, the next couple of weeks will be full of enjoyment, laughter and entertainment if you play your cards right. Start arranging some social events that you can look forward to, or book up a few treats such as a visit to the theatre, cinema or your favourite restaurant. Lucky Number 230 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Aquarius Look after yourself because you don't have as much energy as usual. If you are feeling rather dispirited or even despondent due to problematic planetary influences, you won't feel very bouncy. Take things gently and avoid anyone who's too aggressive or demanding for your current mood. Lucky Number 410 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer