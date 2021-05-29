Horoscopes for Saturday, May 29, 2021

Aries Watch out for anyone who uses a moral or religious argument to get their own way today. For instance, they may imply that you're a bad person for not going along with their demands, or they might use their beliefs as an excuse for getting their own way. There's no arguing with this person because they aren't behaving irrationally, and you may prefer to keep your distance once you cotton on to the games they're playing. Lucky Number 115 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Taurus The atmosphere between you and a special someone is extremely potent and intense today. As a result, it's almost bound to lead to some difficult moments between you, especially if one of you becomes jealous or controlling. Any current problems between you will become emphasized, giving you the chance to resolve them. You certainly can't brush them under the carpet any longer. Lucky Number 486 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Gemini A relationship goes through testing times today, but it doesn't have to spell disaster. There could be an emotional battle between the two of you in which you compete for the upper hand, but if you're prepared to let one another have your say this could lead to increased understanding between you. You might also have a profound experience because of someone else, because all encounters have the potential to be highly-charged right now. Lucky Number 657 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Cancer Beware anyone who thinks they're a victim or a saint today because they'll submit you to an awful lot of emotional blackmail in order to get their own way. You may not notice what's going on at the time, although the penny will drop later on when you start to feel annoyed about the way you were manipulated into doing what this person wanted. Better make sure you don't behave in the same way yourself. Lucky Number 099 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Leo As far as a certain person is concerned, their current emotional needs outweigh everything else. This means they're expecting you to pander to their every demand and request, and they'll get really stroppy if you fail to play ball. Or maybe you're the one who's demanding that everyone pays you plenty of attention? If so, try to control your feelings otherwise you'll only succeed in setting loved ones against you. Lucky Number 801 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Virgo Take care Virgo, otherwise you'll be drawn into an emotional stalemate with someone today. Someone feels in need of your attention and they don't seem to care how they get it, so they'll indulge in some manipulative tactics if necessary. This is especially likely if they think it's your job to make a big fuss of them, but the more they're determined to make you dance attendance on them, the more you'll be determined to do no such thing. It will all take a lot of energy. Lucky Number 289 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Libra Tread carefully today because there's a lot going on under the surface. You could get locked in a battle of wills with someone you love, forcing you to look more deeply at your relationship. Love has the potential to transform your life right now, but only if you're ready to see how things really are rather than how you would like them to be. Lucky Number 907 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Scorpio Emotional weather between you and a certain person is looking stormy, to say the least. There's a lot of mistrust, jealousy and insecurity in the air, making either one of you behave like the other one's gaoler. Don't let your Scorpio tendency to be possessive and suspicious get the better of you now because it will cause endless trouble. Do your best to maintain some emotional balance. Lucky Number 245 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Sagittarius You're trying to improve your relationships now and today you have to cope with a tricky and tense atmosphere between you and a certain person. Take care because things could easily get out of hand, leading to a compulsive atmosphere in which the emotional temperature rises by several notches and you both say things you don't mean. Try to get to the bottom of what's wrong and sort it out with as little fuss and enmity as possible. Lucky Number 485 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Capricorn There's a lot going on under the surface you don't want to admit to. Maybe you're really worried about one thing, but you're deflecting your anxiety on to other topics instead. Take care, because you're in an emotionally vulnerable state and problems will assume massive proportions if you let them. Talk to someone who will understand. Lucky Number 573 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Aquarius Emotions take on a compulsive quality, making all your relationships feel highly charged. One of these relationships could have a transforming effect on you because of what happens now. Even so, you should try to keep emotional matters in proportion, otherwise they could assume such massive importance for you that you can't view them in their true light. Lucky Number 367 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn