Horoscopes for Monday, June 7, 2021

Aries Oh dear, someone got out of bed on the wrong side today. They're in one of those bad-tempered moods that makes you want to keep as far away from them as possible. Unfortunately, there's every chance that you're also eager to have an argument, in which case you should ask yourself why. It's fine if you're angry but don't take it out on innocent bystanders. Lucky Number 587 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Taurus Right now you're very wrapped up in whatever or whoever makes your world go round, and you can't stop thinking about such things. You may also find it hard not to mention them at every opportunity, which won't go down very well after a while. Be especially careful not to sound as though you're boasting about your good fortune, even though this may not be intentional. Lucky Number 433 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Gemini You have to mind your Ps and Qs when talking to someone in power or authority today because they're in such a filthy temper. Nothing you say is right, and they seem to be spoiling for an argument. Well, two can play at that game, but is it a wise course of action or would you better to try to pacify this person? Be wary of starting a row that could escalate into a real dispute. Lucky Number 190 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Cancer Some people are showing a distinct lack of patience. That snappy mood and bad temper will quickly rub off on whoever happens to be around. It could be one of those days in which one catty remark leads to another, and another, unless you're strong-willed enough to stop indulging in tit-for-tat responses. But are you? Lucky Number 841 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Leo This is just the day for showing someone how much you care about them, especially a friend or partner. Don't be bashful about revealing your feelings and don't expect the other person to automatically respond in kind, in case they don't. You could be asked to give your support to a good cause or humanitarian project. Lucky Number 453 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Virgo Watch out because it's one of those difficult days when people are bad-tempered and ratty. Even a simple comment could spark a row, especially if there are lots of undercurrents simmering between you and a certain person. Do your best to clear the air, even if this involves a shouting match, so you can move beyond this grumpy interlude and get back to some semblance of peace. Lucky Number 876 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Libra Someone got out of bed on the wrong side this morning, so put on your tin hat before talking to them. Although this crotchety phase won't last long, it won't be much fun. You may also get so irritated by this person that you end up shouting just as loudly at them as they're shouting at you. Do your best not to behave in ways that provoke even more outbursts, otherwise you'll both get really fed up. Lucky Number 553 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Scorpio A certain person is feeling very hot-tempered and rash today. Everything must be done in double-quick time and they won't like it if they have to hang around and wait for other people to get up to speed. Calm down if you also start to feel impatient, because shouting and screaming won't win you any fans. Lucky Number 081 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Sagittarius If you've got all the time in the world to listen, the chatterboxes will entertain you, but it can be annoying if you can't get a few words into the conversation yourself. Don't they ever draw breath? It would seem not, so you're stuck there with your ears being talked off. Hey ho! Lucky Number 910 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Capricorn A colleague or customer is very chatty today. That's fine if you've time to listen, but not such good news if you have a stack of work to do and can't concentrate on it because a certain person won't shut up. Make sure that you aren't the one who's holding everyone else up, particularly if you're nattering away about very ordinary topics rather than anything important. Lucky Number 484 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Aquarius You're in a very idealistic mood today, and it shows. Do your best to avoid all forms of harsh reality, because you simply aren't interested in them right now. But don't cause problems for yourself by turning a blind eye to urgent difficulties in the vain hope that they'll go away of their own accord. Lucky Number 299 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo