Horoscopes for Monday, June 14, 2021

Aries Someone near to home is doing their best to exert their will. This might be a neighbor, a close relative or someone else that you see on an almost daily basis, and they're determined to make you obey their wishes. Happily, it looks as though this won't be as easy as they imagine, because you don't like being bossed around or because they're asking for the impossible. Lucky Number 647 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer

Taurus Do yourself a favor and avoid getting involved in any battles for power today. It certainly isn't the right day to lock horns with anyone if you can possibly avoid it, and you may even have to walk away from an argument rather than let it get out of hand. Be careful when handling money because someone may not agree with your decisions, as they make very plain. Lucky Number 975 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Gemini Your relationships have been highlighted recently, throwing into relief any problems or sticking points that need your attention. Today, you come face to face with some of these difficulties, reminding you that you can't keep ignoring them. You may also have to cope with someone who wants to impose their will on you, making you wonder what on earth you can do about it. Lucky Number 759 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Cancer Take care because someone is trying to throw their weight around, making it difficult to deal with, because of their power complex. You're especially likely to meet them in the course of your work, or as a result of a medical matter. It will be hard to know how to handle them but engaging in a battle of wills will only make things worse. Lucky Number 602 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Leo Tread carefully because someone is in a fighting mood and determined to get their own way. What's more, they won't really care how they go about it. You may have to deal with someone who allows despotic tendencies to come to the surface, or who makes no bones about telling you what to do. Do your very best not to behave in the same way, even if you're tempted, because it will only arouse other people's opposition. Lucky Number 336 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Virgo Someone is very controlling today, as you'll soon discover. They seem to think they've got the right to tell you what to do, especially if they're giving you the sort of advice you either don't want to hear or didn't ask for. Be careful if you're in charge of other people, because you'll also feel a strong compulsion to issue orders left, right and center. Lucky Number 303 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Libra Beware anyone who's sanctimonious or holier-than-thou today, especially if they seem to think it gives them the moral high ground, or makes them superior to you. You won't enjoy being around them and they might provoke you into saying or doing things you'll later regret. Be particularly wary of anyone who believes in speaking the truth, no matter how much havoc or hurt they cause in the process. Lucky Number 419 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Scorpio It's rapidly becoming obvious that you need to make some major changes to important parts of your life, and equally obvious that this won't be as easy as you'd like. Maybe a certain someone is opposing your plans because they feel threatened or vulnerable, or perhaps you're still in two minds about what to do for the best and are avoiding making a decision. But deep down you know that something has got to be done, and fast. Lucky Number 923 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Sagittarius A clash between the things you want and the things that someone else wants seems to leave little room to maneuver. You're both determined to stick to your guns and not concede an inch. Well, that's all very well but the result will be a complete impasse unless one of you is willing to back down. And that doesn't look very likely at the moment, does it? Lucky Number 552 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Capricorn You're facing a lot of opposition from certain quarters at the moment and it comes to a head today. It's a rather uncomfortable experience. Someone might pressure you to agree with them, or is it the other way round? Try not to manipulate others into giving you their support, simply because you're frightened to strike out on your own. Perhaps it's time to go your own way. Lucky Number 831 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Aquarius Find the time today to concentrate on your hopes and wishes for the future. Are they heading in the right direction or do you need to make some adjustments? If you think changes are needed then you should be speeding into action now, while you're in the mood and all geared up to do it. But don't be surprised if a loved one objects to what you're proposing. Do they have a valid point, or are they interfering in things that are none of their concern? Lucky Number 919 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn