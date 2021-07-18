Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Sunday, July 18, 2021

Aries

March 21-April 19

Venus enters Virgo and your solar sixth house in preparation for her rare retrograde phase, which begins on the 25th. Work and health will be the focus in weeks ahead. Do the right thing in one area and this will contribute to success in another. Be clear and precise with co-workers and focus on the job at hand, not personalities. Put harmony into the workplace, perhaps by redecorating or just adding flowers or music.

Lucky Number

900

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Libra

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Venus moves into Virgo and your solar fifth house today, so social activity is high priority! Credit cards and you may be spending more time than usual... For some lucky Bulls, this is a period when romance flourishes. Others may indulge in a little speculation of one kind or another. Creative projects, new goals or recreational activities are all in the picture.

Lucky Number

246

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Gemini

May 21-June 21

The Moon harmonizes with Jupiter and Venus, setting a cracking pace for the day and there'll be talk, laughter and action. Make the most of good connections and congenial interchange, as your wit can win the day. In the longer term, Venus moves into Virgo and family relationships or needs will be the focus in coming weeks. You may have to cope with some ups and downs or unexpected developments in family life.

Lucky Number

389

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Venus moves into Virgo now, so it's time for practical action. Do the business lunch, network and make social gatherings work for you. Meet with those whose advice or information you need. Organize a schedule and work your way through the weeks ahead with efficiency; it's essential that you prioritize. Associates may come or go unexpectedly as Venus turns retrograde on the 25th.

Lucky Number

300

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Leo

July 23-August 22

Venus moves into Virgo, travelling there over the next few weeks in preparation for a rare retro phase, so be restrained with your spending and keep lifestyle costs to a minimum. You may have dealings with people who work with finance. Listen to some good advice. For some Lions, there may be additional expenses for health matters. A good orderly routine will see you through. An unusual woman may appear in your life.

Lucky Number

297

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Venus floats gracefully into your sign today, giving the Virgin a lift in regards to social interactions. There'll be company aplenty, gatherings, parties, dinners and business lunches. It's a great time to network, so make a beeline for the hairdresser or the beauty parlor now. You'll want to look your best and even have a change of image. Venus turns retrograde in your sign on the 25th, so be ready for some emotional upheavals in weeks ahead.

Lucky Number

957

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Libra

September 23-October 22

Venus moves into your twelfth house of secrets today, making you less likely to want to share your feelings in the coming weeks. The Love Goddess turns retrograde on the 25th, so as she slows some of you may have a hidden romance or unrequited love on your mind. This is also a wonderful time to do something that helps others... whether you donate your time or money, you will be uplifted by helping those who are less fortunate than you.

Lucky Number

860

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

The Moon, Venus and Jupiter line up, bringing you a bit of luck and recognition. This is a great time to ask for a raise... even if you don't get one, your boss is likely to agree that you deserve one. This is also a wonderful day to attend a public event. Venus enters Virgo today, boosting your friendships and adding a helpful gloss to your hopes and wishes. Wherever you go, carry yourself with grace!

Lucky Number

844

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

As Venus enters your mid-heaven, you get the attention of others by emphasizing whatever is most attractive about yourself: beauty, talent, or personality. Don't wait for others to notice you (even though they may); take every opportunity to be in their direct line of vision. The next few weeks are ripe for cordial relationships and socializing with older family members, superiors and authority figures. Allies, spouses, or other partners may receive recognition or special promotion at this time.

Lucky Number

920

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Venus graces your ninth house of travel and adventure, promising happy trails for the next few weeks. This is a good time to seek higher education and to study philosophy and religion as well... prepare to expand your horizons. The next few months should be especially fortunate as benevolent Jupiter adds a bit of luck to all your efforts.

Lucky Number

169

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Venus brings her tender touch to your eighth house of sex, money, and power for the next few weeks, so you can expect a bit of good fortune coming to you from others. In fact, the next few days may bring happy surprises as Jupiter adds luck and generosity to the mix... many of you may get a nice little windfall. Be sure to show your affection to your loved ones as it will be appreciated.

Lucky Number

877

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Lady Venus encourages harmony in your closest relationships during the next few weeks. This is a good time to tend to a neglected marriage, friendship, or partnership. Spend more time enjoying life with your closest companion... in the end, these are the memories that will sustain you. Sure, there is work to do, but you can still schedule time for love!

Lucky Number

154

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Virgo
