Horoscopes for Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Aries You're feeling impoverished, emotionally or financially. Something seems to be lacking in your life, and it's making you miserable. Try not to imagine that things are worse than they really are, because that will be a recipe for making yourself utterly miserable and also casting a damper over the mood of everyone around you. Lucky Number 826 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Taurus There's an emotional gulf between you and certain people today, making you feel miserable and out on a limb. Try not to make too much of the whole incident because it will soon blow over. It's even better for you to disappear by yourself for a while, so you can sort things out in your own mind. But make sure everyone knows and understands what you're doing. Lucky Number 237 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Gemini It feels as though you're facing a losing battle today. Maybe you've got too much work to do and you don't know where to start, you're waiting for someone else to give you the green light about something but they're being very slow about it, or your energy is draining away by the second. Concentrate on the priorities and do what you can, then give yourself a break. Lucky Number 128 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Cancer A loved one goes all chilly and distant on you today, leaving you wondering what they're playing at. Try not to over-react or tell yourself that this is the end of your relationship, because it's highly likely that it's only a temporary blip and things will soon get back to normal. The experience may make you realize how dependent you are on this person, whether you're pleased about that or not. Lucky Number 392 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Leo Look after yourself because you're feeling rather vulnerable today. Maybe someone's getting to you and putting you on the defensive, or perhaps you feel overwhelmed by worries about a loved one. If you're expected to make a domestic decision you'll feel anxious about it. Don't give yourself such a hard time, Leo! Things are not nearly as bad as they seem. Lucky Number 903 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Virgo Not surprisingly, you're feeling worn out after yesterday's dramas and you need to catch your breath. Ideally, you should do this in your own time and by yourself, because you aren't yet feeling up to being madly sociable. If you have no choice in the matter and have got to mix with others, do your best to be friendly and relaxed. Lucky Number 678 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Libra Money is a slight problem today. It's not a huge disaster, so don't over-react, but it could definitely cast a dampener over the day's proceedings. For instance, if you want to go out on the town you might decide you can't really afford it or you've got to scale down your plans. There could also be a slight coolness between you and a friend, although you may not be able to put your finger on what's wrong. Lucky Number 690 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Scorpio You have a strong sense of responsibility today and it could start to wear you down after a while. For instance, you might have a lot of work to tackle and feel that you can't relax even for five minutes because you simply can't spare the time. This will end up being self-defeating because you'll get more and more tired. So pace yourself and accept that you can't work miracles, even if you'd like to. Lucky Number 374 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Sagittarius You feel rather down in the mouth today, and it shows. So what's wrong? Maybe you're worried about something and it's weighing on your mind or perhaps you're concerned about an ethical question. But whatever's wrong, brooding about it won't help matters. Do what you can to solve the problem and then put it out of your mind and do something that makes you feel good. Lucky Number 239 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Capricorn The emotional atmosphere is rather muted today. You might feel sidelined if a loved one has other things to do besides seeing you, or there could be an air of constraint between you. Try not to impose your opinions on other people, especially if you disapprove of the way they're behaving. This isn't the day for giving someone a finger-wagging, unless you don't mind alienating them completely. Lucky Number 161 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Aquarius Life gets rather serious today, putting you in a downbeat mood. Try not to look on the gloomy side or be pessimistic, as that won't do you much good. If you feel bogged down by duties and responsibilities, don't be worried about how you're going to do everything that's expected of you. Why not delegate some of it? Lucky Number 404 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer