Horoscopes for Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Aries

March 21-April 19

You're feeling impoverished, emotionally or financially. Something seems to be lacking in your life, and it's making you miserable. Try not to imagine that things are worse than they really are, because that will be a recipe for making yourself utterly miserable and also casting a damper over the mood of everyone around you.

Lucky Number

826

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Leo

Taurus

April 20-May 20

There's an emotional gulf between you and certain people today, making you feel miserable and out on a limb. Try not to make too much of the whole incident because it will soon blow over. It's even better for you to disappear by yourself for a while, so you can sort things out in your own mind. But make sure everyone knows and understands what you're doing.

Lucky Number

237

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Gemini

May 21-June 21

It feels as though you're facing a losing battle today. Maybe you've got too much work to do and you don't know where to start, you're waiting for someone else to give you the green light about something but they're being very slow about it, or your energy is draining away by the second. Concentrate on the priorities and do what you can, then give yourself a break.

Lucky Number

128

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Cancer

June 22-July 22

A loved one goes all chilly and distant on you today, leaving you wondering what they're playing at. Try not to over-react or tell yourself that this is the end of your relationship, because it's highly likely that it's only a temporary blip and things will soon get back to normal. The experience may make you realize how dependent you are on this person, whether you're pleased about that or not.

Lucky Number

392

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Leo

July 23-August 22

Look after yourself because you're feeling rather vulnerable today. Maybe someone's getting to you and putting you on the defensive, or perhaps you feel overwhelmed by worries about a loved one. If you're expected to make a domestic decision you'll feel anxious about it. Don't give yourself such a hard time, Leo! Things are not nearly as bad as they seem.

Lucky Number

903

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Taurus
Virgo

August 23-September 22

Not surprisingly, you're feeling worn out after yesterday's dramas and you need to catch your breath. Ideally, you should do this in your own time and by yourself, because you aren't yet feeling up to being madly sociable. If you have no choice in the matter and have got to mix with others, do your best to be friendly and relaxed.

Lucky Number

678

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Libra

September 23-October 22

Money is a slight problem today. It's not a huge disaster, so don't over-react, but it could definitely cast a dampener over the day's proceedings. For instance, if you want to go out on the town you might decide you can't really afford it or you've got to scale down your plans. There could also be a slight coolness between you and a friend, although you may not be able to put your finger on what's wrong.

Lucky Number

690

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

You have a strong sense of responsibility today and it could start to wear you down after a while. For instance, you might have a lot of work to tackle and feel that you can't relax even for five minutes because you simply can't spare the time. This will end up being self-defeating because you'll get more and more tired. So pace yourself and accept that you can't work miracles, even if you'd like to.

Lucky Number

374

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You feel rather down in the mouth today, and it shows. So what's wrong? Maybe you're worried about something and it's weighing on your mind or perhaps you're concerned about an ethical question. But whatever's wrong, brooding about it won't help matters. Do what you can to solve the problem and then put it out of your mind and do something that makes you feel good.

Lucky Number

239

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

The emotional atmosphere is rather muted today. You might feel sidelined if a loved one has other things to do besides seeing you, or there could be an air of constraint between you. Try not to impose your opinions on other people, especially if you disapprove of the way they're behaving. This isn't the day for giving someone a finger-wagging, unless you don't mind alienating them completely.

Lucky Number

161

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries
Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Life gets rather serious today, putting you in a downbeat mood. Try not to look on the gloomy side or be pessimistic, as that won't do you much good. If you feel bogged down by duties and responsibilities, don't be worried about how you're going to do everything that's expected of you. Why not delegate some of it?

Lucky Number

404

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Do you feel as though you've got the cares of the world on your shoulders? You've lots of work to do and you're struggling to get it all done in time. If you're feeling tired and worn out, try not to take on more responsibility than you can comfortably handle, otherwise you'll start to crack under the strain.

Lucky Number

244

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aries
