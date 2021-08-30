Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Monday, August 30, 2021

Aries

March 21-April 19

You're very starry eyed when it comes to a certain person today, and you won't hear a word against them. You may not realize it but you're idealizing them right now, so your image of them might not have much connection with the truth. That's okay if you'll have a more rounded opinion of them again in a few days' time, but you'll be heading for problems if you continue to think that they're a god in human form.

Lucky Number

554

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Your admiration for someone knows no bounds right now. Maybe you work with them and you really look up to them, or you're inspired by the way they're coping with a difficult situation. If you're lucky, you may discover that you're involved in a mutual admiration society, and that this person is as big a fan of you as you are of them. How nice!

Lucky Number

120

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Libra

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You have stars in your eyes whenever you think about a certain person today. You can see only the good in them and are keen to ignore any faults. You may also be assigning some high-minded motives to their current behavior because they seem almost superhuman to you. If a new relationship gets off the ground now, it will always be tinged with the seductive gloss of romance and glamour.

Lucky Number

726

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Cancer

June 22-July 22

You have a soft heart at the best of times but it seems to be made of marshmallow today. There's nothing better than being with people you love and making a fuss of them. If you're with close members of the family or one very special person make your time together as perfect as possible. You aren't interested in unpleasant facts so do your utmost to avoid them.

Lucky Number

137

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Leo

July 23-August 22

Your relationships have a lot to offer today. Actually, the more you put into them the more you'll get out of them, so don't just sit back expecting other people to do all the hard work. You're feeling very romantic, too, so it's a great opportunity to do something special with your other half. If you meet someone new today they'll leave you bewitched, bothered and bewildered.

Lucky Number

885

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Cancer
Virgo

August 23-September 22

You're in a very forgiving and understanding mood, and ready to give someone the benefit of the doubt if you think they deserve it. However, don't let this person off the hook purely because you want to come across as nice, because that will be inviting them to upset you in some way again in the future. If you have the time you'll enjoy spoiling yourself with a beauty treatment or complementary health therapy.

Lucky Number

613

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Leo

Libra

September 23-October 22

Love is all around you today, whether it's romantic, sexual, platonic or family affection. Actually, it doesn't matter what sort it is, because what's important is to express your feelings and enjoy being with some of the special people in your life. If you meet someone for the first time today you'll get a very rosy-eyed view of them and this will continue throughout your relationship.

Lucky Number

405

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aries

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Surround yourself with loved ones today. You'll love being with them, especially as they're perfect as far as you're concerned. You aren't interested in looking for their faults, you simply want to celebrate how wonderful they are. It's also a good day for pottering around at home and dreaming up ways of making it more attractive and comfortable.

Lucky Number

506

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You're in a very understanding and compassionate mood today, so it's great for talking to people about their problems because you'll want to listen carefully to what they're saying. This is also an excellent day for agreeing to disagree about something and for showing that there are no hard feelings. Provided, of course, that this person truly deserves your magnanimity.

Lucky Number

104

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Be careful if you're out shopping today because you won't be nearly as discerning as usual. That means you could be persuaded to buy items that aren't really worth the money that's being asked for them, or you might ignore the hefty price tag and kid yourself that you can afford it after all. If you're with someone you admire you'll only want to see the best in them.

Lucky Number

557

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries
Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Today it's best to daydream and disappear into a lovely world of your own. You certainly don't need to deal with any harsh realities or unpleasant facts, so do your best to shy away from them. If you meet someone for the first time today, you could be strongly attracted to them because of their spiritual or religious convictions.

Lucky Number

653

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You're such a softie today it's amazing you don't melt in the sunshine. You're in a very affectionate and loving mood, and you'll want to share it with everyone around you. It's a marvellous opportunity to arrange a romantic rendezvous with you-know-who, and let the rest of the world carry on without you for a while.....

Lucky Number

082

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Pisces
