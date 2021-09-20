Horoscopes for Monday, September 20, 2021

Aries Be careful if you're sorting out money with a friend, because one of you could be in trouble. You should postpone all financial transactions until tomorrow. If you can't avoid them, at least make sure that you check what's going on to reduce the likelihood of any mistakes being made. It's not a day for complacency. Lucky Number 314 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Taurus Someone dear to your heart wants to spend time with you and will be miffed if that can't happen. They will also make it plain that they aren't happy about other things in your relationship, and you'll have to placate them. But don't worry, because things will soon resolve themselves and peace will be restored. Lucky Number 100 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Gemini Your willpower has dwindled to almost nothing today, and all you want to do is to relax and take life easy. It may be even more difficult to crawl out of bed than usual, and almost impossible to resist treating yourself to some edible delights. As for work, you have little interest in it, but don't make this so blatant that you attract the wrath of the powers-that-be. Lucky Number 863 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Cancer If you're a typical Cancerian you're often slightly conservative and reserved, but no one could accuse you of behaving like that today. Instead, you're ready to let your hair down and be a bit of a madcap. Why not? It will do you good to do things on the spur of the moment and you're hardly likely to lose all control and end up doing something really silly. Lucky Number 841 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Leo Life could get a bit much for you today, so take care of yourself. It's one of those days when you feel weighed down by responsibilities, and when duty seems to take the place of pleasure. Get your work out of the way so you can relax and catch your breath. Things probably aren't nearly as grim as they seem right now, so do your best to remain cheerful and positive. Lucky Number 128 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Virgo Try to find some lively company today. You're in the mood to be with people who are interesting and unusual, and who can keep you amused with their lively conversation. What you don't want is to spend lots of time with anyone who's wedded to convention or who is narrow-minded, because you'll soon get bored with them. Lucky Number 360 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Libra Money is the main topic today. You're in the mood to splash out in extravagant fashion but the burning question is whether you can afford it. Maybe you could buy something modest rather than splurge dramatically? You're also in a highly emotional state right now and will want your relationships to reflect that, with plenty of intensity and meaning. If you don't get this for some reason you'll feel short-changed. Lucky Number 558 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Scorpio This is a great day for being with other people. You're feeling sociable and gregarious, and you don't want to be alone. You'll make an effort to get on well with whoever happens to be around but you'll definitely be happiest if you can be with people you care about or one very special person. If that isn't possible for some reason, arrange to see them soon. Lucky Number 609 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Sagittarius Get set for a tricky day in which you feel hassled, overstretched and at the mercy of people who want you to jump through ever smaller hoops. The fact is that you may not be able to reach their expectations, perhaps because they're being unreasonable about what you can achieve or because you aren't up to par and need to take things more gently. All you can do today is to do your best. Lucky Number 208 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Capricorn You're very conscious of the emotional gaps in your relationship with certain people and this is another day when such rifts seem so obvious. But are you sure they're as immense or threatening as you imagine? Maybe the people concerned are simply busy with other things. Don't make yourself miserable by brooding on the terrible outcomes that could happen. Stay positive! Lucky Number 228 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Aquarius A certain person wants your attention and affection today, and they won't be very pleased if they can't get it. If you're really too busy to give this person what they want, perhaps because of work commitments or your domestic circumstances, you'll have to negotiate with them in some way. But don't be so eager to please someone that you set a precedent that you won't be able to continue. Lucky Number 354 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo