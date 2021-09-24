Horoscopes for Friday, September 24, 2021

Aries You need to keep your wits about you, especially if someone tries to appeal to your better nature. You aren't naturally suspicious, but you need to be today! What does this person want? Are they trying to use charm to get their own way or even to steal the march on you somehow? Be wary if money is involved, because you could end up being the loser. Lucky Number 380 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Taurus You can't help putting someone on a lofty pedestal today. You think the world of them and you won't hear a word against them. There's no harm done if this is only a temporary phase, but it's another story if you continue to think this person can do no wrong. If you have them confused with a saint, it's bound to lead to disappointment sooner or later. Lucky Number 950 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Gemini Someone is being awfully unrealistic today. They're taking a very rosy view of a tricky situation, so you wonder whether you ought to let them carry on fooling themselves or whether you should burst their protective bubble. Well, it's no good doing the latter today because you'll hate yourself for trying and they won't believe you anyway. See how you feel about it in a few days, because the problem may have resolved itself by then. Lucky Number 353 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Cancer Hold on to your heartstrings today. You're in a very emotional and vulnerable mood, which means someone could take advantage of you without you realizing it. For instance, they might give you a hard-luck story that's actually a tissue of lies but which you believe because you have such a big heart. Be very wary of parting with your cash today because you won't be very discriminating about it. Lucky Number 387 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Leo You're such a soft hearted Leo today that you should be very careful not to let anyone take advantage of your good nature. But that will be difficult because you may not even realize what a soft touch you're being. You have a very idealistic view of loved ones right now, making you blind to their faults. That's OK, as long as you wake up to reality within the next few days. Lucky Number 354 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Virgo You're usually very canny and shrewd, but these qualities are nowhere to be seen today. Instead, you're in a rather wistful and sentimental mood, and you aren't showing any signs of your usual critical faculties. As a result, you're ready to take people at face value, which may or may not be a good thing. Try not to let anyone run rings around you, Virgo. Lucky Number 104 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Libra You're in a very forgiving and charitable mood today, which is good news if someone has upset you because you're willing to give them another chance. But make sure they deserve your magnanimity, otherwise they'll simply take advantage of your good nature and then probably do it again further down the line. Be careful when spending money, too, because you'll turn a blind eye to how much everything costs. Lucky Number 832 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Scorpio You're in a very sentimental and emotional mood, so don't be surprised if your feelings are much nearer the surface than usual. Enjoy being with some of the special people in your life, but be sure you don't have a rosy view of them that may not coincide with the truth. If you're thinking about the past, it will seem almost too good to be true. Look back with nostalgia, Scorpio, but don't kid yourself. Lucky Number 514 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Sagittarius You're easily swayed by the people around you today, Archers, so don't let anyone take advantage of your undiscriminating mood. If you meet someone new today you'll have a very rosy-eyed view of them, regardless of what they're actually like. Don't let them run rings around you. Lucky Number 489 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Capricorn Be careful if you're spending money today because you could be persuaded to part with more of it than is strictly necessary. For instance, if you're in a shop you might misread the label on something and only realize how much it costs when it's too late to do anything about it without covering yourself in embarrassment. You should also avoid anyone who is obviously more interested in your bank balance than in you as a person. Lucky Number 846 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Aquarius As far as you're concerned, a certain someone is almost superhuman at the moment and can do no wrong. It's fine to put this person on a pedestal, provided you don't let them stay there for too long. If you continue with hero-worship in this way, you'll inevitably be disappointed when they finally reveal that they're human after all. So take those stars out of your eyes, Aquarius! Lucky Number 755 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer