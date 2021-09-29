Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Aries
Listen to your gut instinct, especially where friends and partners are concerned. For instance, you might suddenly get the feeling that you should ring someone, and then when you call, you discover that they need to talk to you. If you meet someone for the first time, pay attention to your first impressions, because they will be surprisingly accurate.
Lucky Number636
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Taurus
Be warned, this isn't the right day for concentrating on details or very precise facts and figures. Your brain simply isn't working that way right now, and you'll probably find that your mind has wandered and you're thinking about something totally different. However, you'll excel at staring into space and letting your imagination go to work, because you'll come up with some fantastic ideas that way.
Lucky Number807
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Gemini
Your imagination is your best friend today, provided that you don't let it get out of control. It's a fantastic day for doing some day dreaming because it will be very inspirational, filling your mind with all sorts of wonderful ideas. However, you need to know where your imagination stops and reality begins, especially if you're dealing with worldly concerns.
Lucky Number230
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Cancer
Use your imagination Cancer, especially when thinking about your finances and about your family. Maybe you need to put yourself in a loved one's shoes to fully understand what they're going through, or perhaps you have to come up with some inventive ways of boosting your income.
Lucky Number245
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Leo
Your mind is floating all over the place today and it's a lovely feeling. You won't be able to concentrate on anything very detailed for long, so postpone anything important for a couple of days until you're more in the mood for it. But you'll excel at anything that's creative, imaginative and sensitive today, particularly if you're talking to someone you care about.
Lucky Number806
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Virgo
In true Virgo style, you're very interested in health matters today. You might even be tempted to book a complementary therapy or treatment if you're feeling slightly jaded or you're curious to know what it's all about. If you're going to the doctor or dentist, make sure you understand what you're being told rather than just hoping for the best.
Lucky Number535
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Libra
Your imagination knows no bounds today, so give it some exercise. You might enjoy writing something creative or inspired, whether it's your diary or you intend to get it published, or you might prefer to put brush to canvas. It doesn't matter what you decide to do as long as you do something. You may need to keep a pinch of salt handy when talking to a loved one who seems to have lost sight of the facts.
Lucky Number597
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Scorpio
The plight of a certain someone arouses your compassion today, making you want to help them in any way you can. One of the most valuable ways you can do this is to listen to their tale of woe with an open mind, and without trying to give them unsolicited advice, or believing you know where they're going wrong. Alternatively, if you're the one who needs a shoulder to cry on you'll value having someone to confide in.
Lucky Number786
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Sagittarius
Act on your hunches today because they'll steer you in the right direction. You might get a strong urge to ring someone you haven't spoken to in a while, only to discover that they've been thinking about you or they've got some important information for you. Your imagination is working well, too, so give it plenty of scope.
Lucky Number242
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Capricorn
Although you normally have a mind like a steel trap, it isn't working that way today. Instead, you're in a very imaginative state and it will be difficult to concentrate on anything for long without your brain wandering off into goodness knows what highways and byways. So postpone anything complicated or important until you're more in the mood for it, and concentrate instead on dreaming up new ideas and concepts.
Lucky Number310
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Aquarius
Your intuition stands you in good stead today because it will help you to understand concepts and theories that might otherwise go over your head. You're particularly interested in ideas with a spiritual, religious or mystical slant, and you'll want to spend as much time on these as you can. You might even revise a core belief in light of what you discover today.
Lucky Number372
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Pisces
You're full of intuition and empathy today, helping you to tune into the people around you and do your best to understand them. Follow your gut instincts where appropriate because they could turn out to be a lot more accurate than you might imagine. You should also pay attention to the dreams you're having, as they're sending you some important messages.
