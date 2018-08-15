Crazy Rich Asians: Official Trailer

Watch the trailer for the hit movie Crazy Rich Asians.
By
Incredibles 2 has huge opening weekend

Entertainment

Incredibles 2 has huge opening weekend

Incredibles 2 raked in an astonishing $180 million in its opening weekend, a figure that makes it the most successful animated film opening ever. This official trailer offers a glimpse of the whiz-bang action.

California farmer builds life-size TIE fighter

Weird

California farmer builds life-size TIE fighter

A life-size, 14-foot-high TIE fighter, as seen in the "Star Wars" movies, is at home on a Ceres almond farm after appearances in the Turlock Christmas parade and Modesto's recent Star Wars Day celebration.

Solo: A Star Wars Story official trailer

Entertainment

Solo: A Star Wars Story official trailer

The new trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story. Through a series of daring escapades, young Han Solo meets his future co-pilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian. The film is in theaters May 25.

Won't You Be My Neighbor? - Official Trailer

Celebrities

Won't You Be My Neighbor? - Official Trailer

A portrait of a man whom we all think we know, this emotional and moving film takes us beyond the zip-up cardigans and the land of make-believe, and into the heart of a creative genius who inspired generations of children.

Trailer: Coco

Movie News & Reviews

Trailer: Coco

Despite his family’s baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt). Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunni