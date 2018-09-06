Watch new official trailer for ‘Halloween’

Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode, who comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago.
By
What Men Want (Official Trailer)

Movie News & Reviews

What Men Want (Official Trailer)

Ali Davis is a successful sports agent who’s constantly boxed out by her male colleagues. When Ali is passed up for a promotion, she questions what else she needs to do to succeed...until she gains the ability to hear men’s thoughts.

Incredibles 2 has huge opening weekend

Entertainment

Incredibles 2 has huge opening weekend

Incredibles 2 raked in an astonishing $180 million in its opening weekend, a figure that makes it the most successful animated film opening ever. This official trailer offers a glimpse of the whiz-bang action.

California farmer builds life-size TIE fighter

Weird

California farmer builds life-size TIE fighter

A life-size, 14-foot-high TIE fighter, as seen in the "Star Wars" movies, is at home on a Ceres almond farm after appearances in the Turlock Christmas parade and Modesto's recent Star Wars Day celebration.

Solo: A Star Wars Story official trailer

Entertainment

Solo: A Star Wars Story official trailer

The new trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story. Through a series of daring escapades, young Han Solo meets his future co-pilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian. The film is in theaters May 25.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Olympian App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service