Watch new 'The Addams Family' trailer scare up some laughs August 07, 2019 09:00 PM

Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Pugsley and Uncle Fester square off against a reality television show host in "The Addams Family." October 11, 2019 release date. Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard and Snoop Dogg as “IT" star.