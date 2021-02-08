This Chicago TikTok star is a middle-aged dad who does history videos. Next up: Black History Month

CHICAGO — In the Bungalow Belt on a Wednesday morning, off an unplowed street in Auburn Gresham, in an office behind his living room, hours before he heads off to work at ComEd, Shermann Thomas — aka 6figga–dilla, aka Dilla, aka my favorite Chicago historian at the moment — prepares to shoot yet another TikTok video about a slice of local history. He checks his teeth for food, then he washes his face, then he takes a quick shot of whiskey to steady his nerves. He smiles sheepishly. He’s winging this history thing, but he’s also being watched by tens of thousands, and he’s only been doing this since November. He still gets kind of nervous.

He looks down at himself.

He’s wearing a T-shirt bearing the profile of late rapper Nipsey Hussle, the same T-shirt he’s worn in a lot of his videos. “My wife said I have got to change my shirt,” he says, more to himself, and leaves the room. When he returns, he’s wearing a “Breaking Bad” T-shirt.

This morning, he’s working on a video about the Chicago roots of Black History Month. He slides a large tubular ring light into place, to brighten the look of the room. The light sits on an old wooden stool that’s fixed with a rubber mat, the sort that electricians once stood on to prevent being grounded, before safety standards changed. Thomas explains this and more. He has a propensity for nodding at the history around him, in the city around him, in the room at his feet. Hanging behind him on a wall, there’s a Black Panther manifesto; tacked to the wall, there’s black-and-white images of Martin Luther King, Jr., Earl B. Dickerson and Harold Washington.

He’s tall, almost 40, with dreadlocks dangling from beneath a truckers cap fixed with an old ComEd logo, a hat so sneakily cool it’s easy to assume the logo is from a sports franchise. “I realize I’m not an average looking historian, and that’s a good thing, right? I’m an urban historian, I guess. Just trying to engage younger people in history. Maybe it’ll help.” His arms are covered in tattoos of historical figures: Ida B. Wells and Angela Davis, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X. “This one is Martin Luther King giving a peace sign,” he says, “but see, because of the angle, everyone assumes he’s flipping them off. I assure you, MLK is not flipping you off.”

He opens a ring binder stuffed with his hand-written notes from past videos, not exactly scripts so much as lists of points to deliver, to remind himself. The length of a TikTok typically is just 60 seconds.

“The way I see this, Jay-Z ruined me,” he says, “because he’s been rapping 30 years without writing down his lyrics, and so I decided, if I’m going to teach history, I really don’t want to write down a script.” He turns to his camera phone and says a line, then he recites it again, then again, then again, and again, and again, until the line comes out fluid, natural and the facts are facts.

It looks like improvisation.

“It’s all improvisation,” he says.

Which is a good thing. With about two dozen videos made so far, Thomas — using the TikTok handle 6figga–dilla — has been relaying the bottomless history of Chicago’s neighborhoods and villains and heroes and inventions in fresh, charming bursts of fact, opinion and digression. His videos sound exactly like what they are — local history being explained at nearly the same moment it’s being learned, delivered in a voice so casual and warm, whatever off-the-cuff roughness there is belies the research he actually puts into each history. Even when a subject is familiar, the approach is not, his sense of discovery infectious in a way that more formal historians rarely get across. A video about the origin of the name “O’Hare” begins: “There is a real simple way to find out if a Chicagoan loves you. Ask them to pick you up at O’Hare Airport.” Standing on the corner of Jackson and LaSalle, at a plaque marking the establishment of the national time zones, he says: “It started right here in Chicago — where everything dope starts.”

His audience has varied but is growing, anywhere from about 10,000 to 200,000 viewers per video. And even that’s relatively modest in the surprisingly smart and buoyant niche of History TikTok.

Let’s assume you know very little about TikTok.

It’s a social media platform, owned by the Chinese, Donald Trump didn’t like it, but a lot of kids do, and a lot of adults do, too. As of December, the app was on more than 2.5 billion phones, and scrolling through, at a glance, it can also appear to be a repository for 2.5 billion videos of teenagers dancing to the same five songs, along with the usual social media posts from Democrats complaining about Republicans and Republicans complaining about Democrats. Politics in Washington and politics in high school aside, TikTok can seem detached from everyday life. Except, TikTok has also become the home of compelling cooking demos, intimate nature videos and, perhaps strangest of all, brisk 60-second histories of anything and everything: History Season, one of the finest history TikToks, has covered 1970s hairstyles, 19th century Japanese work and public reactions to the end of World War I; SlavicCaesar, an even better TikTok, the work of a Florida history student, delivers smartly sourced, one-woman explainers and reenactments of Victorian culture, Austrian royalty and ancient Roman intrigue.

Though TikTok historians are generally amateurs — credentials (or a lack thereof) are rarely included — much of history TikTok is also clever, and surprisingly critical, driven clearly by a not-minor obsession with the past: Brooke Pavek, the University of South Florida student behind SlavicCaesar, began a couple of year ago as a high school student, posting history TikToks to help her fellow students study for exams; within a year she was simply telling “entertaining history facts and stories that are not really taught in schools.” She suspects most of her audience now is in high school, though the occasional professional historian has sent a fan note.

The one major disadvantage to teaching history via TikTok, she told me, is the censorship. Of all the social media platform, TikTok’s standards “seem the strictest. I’ve talked a lot on World War II, but it often gets difficult when words like ‘Hitler’ are censored. Saying ‘Hitler’ could lead to my video being taken down.”

Brett Lange, who works in tech sales in Atlanta, created his own HistoryFeels TikTok partly because “history can be fun but needs to be told in a fun manner so that the audience can get hooked on the stories. I remember taking a history of the Greek Empire in college. We focused four lectures on the pottery they used for dinner. There had to be a better way.” Like Thomas, Lange’s approach is simple: He records himself in front of archival images, then narrates a story; the editing may be a touch choppy, but the facts fly so fast and rich you watch twice to get it all.

“This is microwave generation stuff,” Thomas says, prepping his latest video, shuttling between phone and laptop, arranging images, checking dates. “There’s only so much you can fit into 60 seconds. One or two big points per video. But this can suck you in. By the time you’re bored, the video is over. It definitely makes me wonder about the methods that we use to educate our kids.”

Thomas has made TikTok histories on, among others, George Pullman’s contribution to tipping; the founding of Streeterville; the first Black NFL quarterback; Wacker Drive; Harold Chicken’s Shack; Chicago Mayor Anton Cermak; “Soul Train”; and the 1920s taxicab wars.

He began, like other TikTokers, with a dance video.

“My 8-year-old daughter, Bayleigh, was the motivation. She wanted to learn a dance for TikTok. She wants to get TikTok famous. I told her, look, every kid on this thing is dancing, you have to do something distinctive. And I’ve always been in love with history, so I said, ‘How about I give you cool Chicago facts to say on TikTok. And you’ll have 10,000 followers before you know it!’ No, she said she wanted to dance. So to encourage her, I did one. And people started leaving me comments to do another.” That first history TikTok was about Jean Baptiste DuSable, the first outside settler of Chicago. Thomas, during a break at work, sat in a ComEd substation downtown and hit record: “Anytime you get on TikTok that has anything to do with Chicago,” he says on the video, “it’s either Chi-town food, or drill music or how you catch them bullets in these Chi-town streets. ... But did you know that Chicago was founded by a Black man?”

Afterwards, he asked Bayleigh if she would reconsider. She would not. And so he kept going with Chicago history. “My second video, I told the history of Chicago’s background in establishing the time zones, and people liked that one, too. And you know, compliments, they can get addicting.”

His wife Lynette, a high school chemistry teacher, leaves a plate of lasagna. He’s going to be in his office a while doing this video. He has seven kids, the oldest in college, the youngest an infant. A few of them stop outside the doors and watch him through the glass as he prepares to shoot his next history, then they move on. He crams TikToks in between work and family.

He grew up in Auburn Gresham. He went to Calumet High School, just down the street from where he lives now. He can chart his love of history with a rare exactitude: “So I went to Calumet during the zero tolerance days — you did anything you got put out. And I got put out.” He was tossed for fighting and transferred to Olive-Harvey Middle College high school in Pullman, where he was taken on regular history tours of the city and historical Black colleges. “But also, my father was a Chicago police officer and being in his patrol car sometimes, just that could be a history tour.” His father, the late Lemar Thomas, worked security for Harold Washington, Eugene Sawyer and Carol Moseley Braun. Shermann got to know the city and its history partly through his father, then later, after attending Eastern Illinois University, through his job with ComEd. He began as a meter reader; he’s now an area operator (and Chicago union chairman). “And from a history-minded perspective, it’s been the greatest job. See, downtown there are no power lines — it’s all inside. Which means I get to go into every single historic building and root into the nooks and crannies. All within the rules, without anyone getting mad, of course. But I try to learn from that. Electrical vaults were often the first thing built in these buildings, and so you can study history firsthand.”

On the wall behind him is a framed picture of his father in his CPD uniform.

“My territory, when I started at ComEd, was Cermak to Evanston, the lake to the western border — basically everything. Say a place like Rogers Park? You have to find someone home (to read their meter), often they’re retired, you’re the one person they see all day. They want to tell you their history.”

Thomas’ TikTok has become so popular and familiar on the social media platform that he’s routinely getting requests now to do 60-second histories of streets and statues and gangsters. He plans to do a TikTok from every one of Chicago’s 77 neighborhoods. (He’s done about 10 so far.) “I’d also love to do one on Richard J. Daley, but how do you do that in 60 seconds? I’m scared to try. He built expressways, he redlined the hell out of us, but Chicago is not Cleveland because of him. There’s more to these things. It’s complicated. It’s also not a new history for people, I know. But on TikTok, going to everyone, a lot of people are hearing it for the first time.”

He calls up his analytics, which he obsesses over. He has 25,000 followers — relatively modest. TikTok pays a small stipend for the most popular videos, but Thomas has never made more than $5 on a single post. But more likely than a windfall, he could get sponsorship. He’s long had dreams of starting a tour company dedicated to the history of the South Side.

But TikTok, he sighs, it already feels like a second job.

He’s got fans now.

Like Geoffrey Baer, the longtime historian and host at Chicago’s PBS station WTTW, who selected Thomas to be a contestant on a quiz show debuting this spring. “His wry sense of humor and love of history comes through in his choice of stories, his delivery, the music, even the less-than-polished production values — text on top of archival image on top of Shermann,” Baer said. “I learned a number of things I didn’t know. Such as the taxicab wars, the beef scandal (of the 1950s), the last alderman to be murdered.” Baer said he’s never fact-checked the videos, but “with regard to the stories he told that I’m familiar with, his facts are consistent.” He sees a “genuine delight in storytelling,” and a “goal of sparking natural curiosity.”

Bayleigh, Thomas’ 8-year-old, comes into his office and sits on the couch and watches her father. He’s been going over the dialogue for his Black History Month TikTok: “Before Black History Month starts, I don’t want to hear anyone ... no ... Before anyone says ... no, no ... Before anyone says we were given the shortest month of the year ... nah, no.” He resets himself.

She climbs into his lap.

“Before anyone says anything,” he starts again, his daughter now in the image, making a cameo, “it’s important to tell the history of Black History Month and where it comes from.” Satisfied, he hits pause. “OK, now get off my lap,” he tells his daughter. “I swear you weigh like 55 pounds.”

She turns to me: “He reads a lot, he writes a lot, and so sometimes it takes him three hours.”

Thomas shrugs and continues. Indeed, it takes him a while, walking through the video, line by line, image by image. The history is centered on Carter G. Woodson, the Chicago historian who created Negro History Week in 1926, which led to Black History Month. Thomas calls up an image of the old YMCA on Wabash, where Woodson was first inspired. Later he’ll go to the building itself and, rather than rely on archival images, shoot original video. But right now, he doesn’t want to mess up the name of Woodson’s initial group, the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History. He says this five or six times, making sure not to flub or drop a word.

Bayleigh asks, “Dad, why do you say ‘Negro’ and not Black?”

He says, “Good question — because they didn’t always call us Black.”

He plays back what he has, and his smile sinks. The audio didn’t take. He goofed somehow.

“And that’s why this takes him three hours,” Bayleigh says.

“Yeah,” her father replies, his head in his hands, smiling at her. “Yeah, I’ll take that.”