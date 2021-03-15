Yes, the Oscar nominations are more ‘diverse.’ But they largely leave out Latinos

“Progress” is a relative term. In a field of Oscar nominations dubbed by some as the “most diverse acting slate ever,” the 93rd Academy Awards selected just a handful of Latinx nominees Monday morning.

This year’s nominations marked a number of historic firsts for diversity and inclusion. Viola Davis became the most nominated Black actress with her best actress nod for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Steven Yeun is now the first-ever Asian American lead actor nominee for his work in “Minari.”

Riz Ahmed holds the distinction of being the first Muslim to be nominated for lead actor for “Sound of Metal.” And Chloe Zhao is the first woman of color to be nominated for a directing Oscar.

But what happened to Latinx representation, especially in the broader acting and movie categories?

Among the nominees for documentary feature — including “Collective,” “Crip Camp,” “My Octopus Teacher” and “Time” — is “The Mole Agent,” from Chilean director Maite Alberdi and producer Marcela Santibanez.

Somewhere between an observational documentary and a spy movie, “The Mole Agent” follows 83-year-old Sergio Chamy, sent as an undercover spy to a retirement home. It also marks the first time a Chilean film has been nominated for best documentary — making Alberdi and Santibanez the first Chilean women nominated for an Oscar.

“We’re humbled and delighted that #TheMoleAgent is the first Chilean film nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the Academy Awards!” tweeted the movie’s Twitter account Monday.

Their step forward, however, was met with two clear steps back: Not only were no other Latinx films nominated, but those shortlisted for best international feature film didn’t even make the cut — including “The Mole Agent.” (The Chilean film was shortlisted for both international feature film and documentary feature.)

“La Llorona,” a Guatemalan film by director Jayro Bustamante, and “I’m No Longer Here,” a Mexican movie by director Fernando Frias, were shortlisted for international feature film consideration in early February.

The former flips a Latin American legend on its head, delving deep into Indigenous genocide. The latter showcases the lifestyle of Mexican street gangs and what it means to emigrate out of sheer necessity. Both provided the academy with ample opportunity to highlight Latinx talent. Neither film scored a nomination Monday.

“Nobody cares but little makes me angrier each year than the Best Foreign Language/International Film selections,” tweeted film critic J. Don Birnam after Monday’s nominations. “Do you have a most frustrating category?”

Birnam pointed to a perceived preference for “the same styles of European filmmaking or stories for the most part at expense of appreciating other types” of movies. Among the nominees for international feature film were “Another Round” (Denmark), “Better Days” (Hong Kong), “Collective” (Romania), “The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Tunisia) and “Quo Vadis, Aida?” (Bosnia and Herzegovina.)

In a year that ties 2020 for most international film submissions (93), critics kept a close on eye on that particular category. Last year, after all, “Parasite” made history by winning both this category and best picture. But progress, as awards season is prone to point out, is a complicated dance.