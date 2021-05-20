Jennifer Jason Leigh talks legacy of ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High,’ which of the film’s songs makes her feel ‘exposed’

No shirts, no shoes, no regrets.

Jennifer Jason Leigh is reflecting on the enduring legacy of 1982′s “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” and which song from the landmark film still makes her feel “exposed.”

“Well, it was a funny thing because we were all so young when we made it. And then it came out and it was this big hit, you know, where you’d go to the theater and people would say the lines with it, and people had obviously seen the movie over and over again,” Leigh, 59, who starred as Stacy Hamilton, told the Daily News last week while promoting Apple TV+’s “Lisey’s Story,” hitting the streamer next month.

While the experience was “really thrilling and exciting,” it was a bit misleading for the Oscar nominee.

“It also made you think, like, ‘Oh yeah, this is what happens when you make a movie,’” said the “Anniversary Party” writer-director. “Like, you didn’t realize, no, this is a very rare thing. Like it’s very rare that something really taps into what people are going through and that people really love it and they’ll go see it more than once and then bring friends. ... So, in a way I feel like I was spoiled by it in a certain way.”

The film, which marked the feature directorial debut of Amy Heckerling, is as well known for the music it features — including Led Zeppelin, the Go Go’s, Donna Summer and more — as it is for Cameron Crowe’s script, based on his book of the same name.

Though she named Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ “American Girl” as her favorite of the film’s songs, Leigh acknowledged she should probably have named Jackson Browne’s “Somebody’s Baby,” which plays throughout the film, including when Stacy loses her virginity.

“I mean obviously it’s Stacy’s theme song,” said the “Possessor” actress, who has not seen last year’s star-studded “Fast Times” reading. “There’s something about it, I guess, that I feel like very exposed by, you know, as an actress. But I love the song and I mean, you can’t get better than that in that movie.”

Speaking to The News in 2019, Crowe clarified the film’s much-talked about (supposed) Led Zeppelin gaffe, which he likened to “the shark in ‘Jaws’ that doesn’t work.”